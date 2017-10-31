Hlongwane to meet football stakeholders over violence

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

SPORT, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane says he will engage football stakeholders to come up with lasting solutions to violence at football matches.

This follows the invasion of the pitch by Dynamos supporters in their 2-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys’ fans invaded the pitch soon after Xolisani Moyo had doubled Ngezi’s advantage and charged towards a ball boy and the home team’s supporters.

Hlongwane said he will be meeting the Sports and Recreation Commission, Zifa and the Premier Soccer League to devise tougher penalties for all those found guilty of engaging in acts of hooliganism at football stadia.

“As Government we condemn in the strongest of terms any forms of violence by all football stakeholders. Because football is the biggest sport code in the country, we want it to lead by example, but we also don’t want to sound like a broken record that every time violence happens we just condemn it,” said Hlongwane.

He said he was engaging Zifa, the Sport and Recreation Commission and the PSL with a view to developing solutions, some of which situate in stricter fines for those found on the wrong side of the law.

Hlongwane said the indaba would also look at other options available so that violent behaviour at football matches is nipped in the bud.

“We are also going to be looking at other options available apart from just fining people. If we look into our tools box we could find other options that are at our disposal that could assist in terms of dealing with the psychology of the game in a way that impacts positively by reducing incidences of violence,” he said.

In other countries those who are found guilty of violent behaviour are sometimes banned for life from attending football matches.

Last year, English Premiership side Burnley banned 21 supporters from the club for life following violence in the town.

The club’s decision came after those sanctioned were convicted and given football banning orders in court.

Nineteen of those involved were also given prison sentences ranging from five to 22 months.

