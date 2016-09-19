H/Mine find PORK in dressing room as they CHOP Dembare out

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0 - 0 How Mine

(How Mine win 5-4 after penalty shootout)

THINGS keep falling apart at Dynamos after the giants were yesterday bundled out of the Chibuku Super Cup by How Mine amid allegations of juju by their opponents who discovered a chunk of rotten pork in their changing room.

DeMbare lost a penalty shootout after the match had ended goalless.

And, their coach Lloyd Mutasa was back in the eye of a storm as irate supporters, who struggled to cope with the thought that they could be having another barren season, congregated behind the VVIP main entrance demanding answers for the team’s poor show this year.

The situation did not explode like what happened when he lost his second league game in charge against FC Platinum earlier this year as police had called reinforcements to deal with the situation.

Dynamos are virtually out of the reckoning in the Castle Lager Premiership race and they were hoping to get consolation from the Chibuku Super Cup.

But it was the visitors who had the last laugh.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu, who until yesterday had never beaten Dynamos in a competitive match, was thrilled by the win.

Kaindu was disappointed with what his team found in their changing room – a lump of pork, in a state of decay, which they believed was juju used by their hosts.

The Zambian expatriate charged that their hosts had thrown the tenets of sportsmanship through the window.

“Honestly, before the game you will be saying when will I beat Dynamos but after the game I just feel like any other person. There is nothing special. I give thanks to God. I prayed,” said Kaindu

“But then I found something strange in the changing room. We have reported to the match commissioner, we reported to the fourth official.

“We are going probably to put a report as How Mine, the way Dynamos, or the people who man this stadium treated us. What we found in the changing room it’s not there in sport, it’s not there honestly.

“If we can find a steak of rotten pork in our changing room, it’s not football. I know they are desperate for a win but honestly it’s not football. The fairness is not there.

“I respect Dynamos. They are probably the team that has the majority in terms of support but if we sink so low it’s not going to be good for football,” said Kaindu.

Dynamos were hoping to bounce back from a bitter defeat at Highlanders last week which virtually ended their hopes in the title campaign but they were hopelessly out of their depth as they failed to appease their supporters.

The Glamour Boys never looked like they would score as they did not have any meaningful chances the whole 90 minutes. Instead goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva made a stunning save to deny Toto Banda point blank in the 58th minute.

DeMbare were even fortunate when Timothy January’s shot from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar with Mukuruva slow to the action in the 64th minute.

The teams have now met thrice this year with all encounters ending goalless during regulation time. But the penalty kicks had to separate them yesterday.

Dynamos converted their first four courtesy of skipper Ocean Mushure, Godknows Murwira, Denver Mukamba and Masimba Mambare.

How Mine were flawless in their response as Qadr Amini, Milton Ncube, Kuda Musharu and Pasca Manhanga all made easy work of Mukuruva.

DeMbare midfielder Wisdom Mutasa, who had a tough afternoon yesterday, worse with the coach Lloyd Mutasa keeping faith in him the whole 90 minutes despite calls from agitated fans to replace him, missed the fifth kick for Dynamos when he shot tamely at the goalkeeper.

However, Mukuruva managed to keep them in the game when he saved Praise Tonha’s kick.

But the Warriors number one turned villain when his kick was saved by his second in command in the national team Donovan Bernard.

The former Aces goalkeeper then turned the hero when he beat his Warriors teammate with the decisive kick to power How Mine to the last eight.

DeMbare coach Mutasa was dejected by the defeat, which is likely to put his future under the microscope.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. We really trained for penalties but such is football, we lost it. Every individual has got his own way of taking penalties.

“We just told them to take the spot kicks depending on their strengths and not to be diverted by the goalkeeper but we missed it.

“I think we never created much in terms of going forward but we had thought we would win it during normal time but we failed,” said Mutasa.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mukuruva, G. Murwira, O. Mushure, D. Mukandi, O. Mwerahari, T. Chipunza, B. Amidu (S. Gorogodyo, 82nd minute), D. Mukamba, W. Mutasa, T. Sadiki (M. Madhiri, 71st minute), M. Mambare

How Mine: D. Bernard, P. Tonha, M. Ncube, V. Kamhuka, T. Khumbuyani, M. Sakala, T. Banda, P. Manhanga, T. Makanda, K. Musharu, T. January (Q. Amini, 88th minute)