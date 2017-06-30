Hodges in line for Zifa CEO job

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Caps United chairman Andy Hodges has left little to imagination that he will be the next Zifa chief executive officer, more than a year after the national association parted ways with Jonathan Mashingaidze.

Mashingaidze’s contract expired on April 1, 2016, and Zifa advertised the job, attracting six candidates, who failed to impress the association.

Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa indicated in February that the association would have a substantive chief executive officer by June and Hodges, a respected banker who led Caps United to the league title in 2004, reportedly met the Zifa boss over the job.

Hodges had been based in Malaysia, but recently returned home, fuelling speculation that his appointment is imminent.

Hodges could neither confirm nor deny that he had been tapped for the Zifa job.

“My answer would be that I love football, especially Zimbabwean football, and I would hope I could play a role in any capacity to assist in the development of our football, but I want to stress that it’s at any level, be it club or otherwise,” said Hodges when contacted for a comment on the matter.

Pressed further he could only laugh before saying “I will let you know of any changes.”

In February this year, Hodges told a local radio station that he felt his skills would be better utilised at a national level after having been appointed vice-chairperson of the Caps United board.