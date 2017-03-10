Hollwood star Will Smith visits Vic Falls

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Will Smith made a surprise visit to the resort town of Victoria Falls yesterday.

It is not clear how he sneaked unnoticed into the country, but the word on the street is that the Men in Black star is sleeping over in Zambia.

Smith, who has been on an African tour in the past days with his family, has flown to Egypt, Tanzania, and Morocco in his private plane.

It remains unclear how long he has been in Zimbabwe but he took loads of pictures with excited fans in Victoria Falls before and after he bungee jumped off the world famous Victoria Falls Bridge.

The movie star and successful rapper joins a list of notable stars in the world of entertainment and politics who have also sampled the magic of Victoria Falls.

Professional wrestler, Shawn Michaels, movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the late pop icon Michael Jackson, RnB singer Joe Thomas and the legendary R Kelly have visited the Victoria Falls and gone on game drives to see wild animals in their natural habitat

— Online.