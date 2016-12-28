Homecoming Party: Babes does a ‘dololo’

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BABES Wodumo of the Wololo fame yesterday did a dololo as she missed her flight to Bulawayo from a show in East London and could therefore not be part of the much hyped Kalawa Homecoming party.

Also absent from the gig was Big Nuz’s Mampintsha who missed the flight alongside Babes.

This was a blow to fans who not only missed out on seeing Big Nuz’s catalogue of hits performed live, but were also denied the opportunity of seeing the romantically connected Babes and Mampintsha perform live for the first time in Zimbabwe.

According to Vusumuzi Siqalaba, the show organiser, Babes was at a show in East London and could not make it to the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on time.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW

DJ Zinhle almost failed to make it for the show as well after her flight was delayed by up to two hours.

“My flight to Zimbabwe was scheduled to leave at 10:40AM but we’re only leaving now. SAA does not respect me shemmmm,” DJ Zinhle complained on Twitter at midday.

Babes failure to travel to Bulawayo has however raised eyebrows with some claiming that she was lying that she missed her flight.

After realising Babes was no longer part of the lineup, some angry fans thronged the Rainbow Hotel to claim refunds for advance tickets they had purchased with the hope of seeing the star.

Organisers agreed to give them part of their money, for instance those who paid $15 for general advance tickets got $5 back. Advance ticket prices were also slashed from $15 to $10.