Homecoming party BOMBSHELL: Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz DOLOLO!

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BABES Wodumo of the Wololo fame has done a Dololo as she will not be part of the Homecoming Party tonight after missing her flight from Durban.

Also absent from the gig will be popular Kwaito act Big Nuz, who also missed the same flight. This will be a blow to fans who will not only miss out on seeing Big Nuz’s catalogue of hits performed live , but will also not have to see the romantically connected Babes and Mampintsha live for the first time.

According to Vusumuzi Siqalaba organiser of the show, she was from a show in East London when she could not make it on time to catch the flight.

He said due to the unavailability of Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz, tickets have been slashed from $20 to $10. VIP and VVIP tickets which were $40 and $100 have been reduced to $30 and $80.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW

Siqalaba said those who had already bought tickets can get refunds at Rainbow Hotel.

Now people have to contend with Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Cal_Vin, Professor, DJs Fresh, Zinhle, Oskido, Pepsi, Bobstar, Fresh, Otis “The Flow” Fraser, Sbago, C’ndo, Mgane, Tony Digital, Liquid DJ and Zenzo (Dublin).

Babongile Sikhonjwa and veteran radio personality Ezra Tshisa will be the hosts on the night.