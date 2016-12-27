Homecoming Party: No tickets at gate

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IN a bid to reduce congestion at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Homecoming Party organisers said there will be no tickets on sale at the gates.

One of the organisers, Vusumuzi Siqalaba said revellers should buy their tickets at Rainbow Hotel.

“We don’t want to have the congestion at the gates as people with tickets and those who want to pay will be trying to gain entry. This year we decided that all tickets will be bought from Rainbow Hotel,” said Siqalaba.

He said the arrangement was also meant to improve on security.

“We want to minimise the chances of pick pockets taking advantage of the congestion to steal,” said Siqaba.

Turning to the arrival of the South African artistes, Siqalaba said Babes Wodumo, Big Nuz, Professor, Fresh, C’ndo, Zinhle, Mgane, Tony Digital, Liquid DJ and Zenzo were all expected today.

“After the SA artistes land they will go straight to the venue to do sound check. Thereafter they’ll go to their hotel rooms to freshen up before they take up the stage,” said Siqalaba.

Meanwhile, local acts such as Cal_Vin have been hard at work rehearsing his set with dancers.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D have already declared that they are more than ready to rock the stage tonight.

@bonganinkunzi