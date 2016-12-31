Homecoming: The good, the bad and the ugly

Bongani Ndlovu/Nqobile Tshili, Showbiz Correspondents

The biggest party in Bulawayo, Homecoming Party has come and gone but has left indelible memories in the hearts of the Kalawa faithfuls.

Below are some of the good, the bad and ugly scenes from the Tuesday night fete.

The good!

Winky D outshone other artistes. The Gaffa, as he is known these days, was at his usual best when he graced the Homecoming stage for the first time, impressing even house and kwaito diehards, with his energy on stage. South Africa’s Professor, DJ Ganyani, Fresh, Cyndo Zinhle and the host Oskido lived up to their billing. Local rapper Cal_Vin who was gracing the stage for the second year running, debutants ASAPH, Nkwali and Tsungi gave a good account of themselves showing that with a little support from their home town, they will be big stars. Three member South African Stiff group with their hit track Umcimbi was also a surprise act with the crowd dancing to their tune. The VVIP was immaculately decorated and there wasn’t any confusion or commotion. Those in society who paid $80 to be there, had value for money as they drank their expensive whiskeys mingled with some of the celebrities.

The Bad!

The Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz bombshell on the day of the show that they could no longer come to entertain revellers dampened the mood as early as 1PM. Others revellers who had bought advance tickets regretted and panic settled as many rushed to Rainbow Hotel to get a refund. The organisers responded by slashing the prices of various tickets.

Jah Prayzah could not live up to his billing as the most sought after entertainer in the land through his hit tracks such as Mdhara Vachauya, Watora Mari and Eriza. He failed to bring the same euphoria that usually grips revellers when the tracks are played at nightspots.

Missiles rained the stage as Oskido’s son Base Mdlongwa performed after DJ Ganyani. Base seemed to be on a musical trial and error run with his performance of some of his hip hop tracks, and it was short-lived as bottles rained on stage with the rapper clad white, escaping for his dear life.

His father came to his rescue later on during the show and introduced him back on stage, before the music maestro took over to entertain his faithfuls.

Ugly

Entrance for those who paid VIP and VVIP was not a stress this year but the story was different at the general tickets side.

Even the advance tickets could not save the day as the entrance was characterised by the same congestion experienced in the previous years. The police had a torrid time in trying to organise the queues. If one wanted to be civil about trying to gain entry at the one entrance, one was in for a rude awakening as they would have stood there motionless until most of the acts were off stage. Entering the melee by jumping the queue was a big risk, as one had to contend with pickpockets at the congested entrance. One reveller had his three tickets snatched from his grasp by the thieves as he was entering. He had to go back to Rainbow Hotel to buy tickets for the show and start the whole process again.

Buying drinks was a headache.

The centralisation of the sale of beverages created a cumbersome process for the thirsty masses in the general tickets section. What also compounded the process was that it was expensive, the range of beverages was limited forcing most to drink what they ordinarily don’t.

In all this alcohol stocks ran out, creating boredom for imbibers while some who had friends and people they knew in the VIP section thronged it to buy the precious liquid. This caused commotion in the VIP and VVIP sections.

Although this might not be the organiser’s fault, thieves continue to loot and cause havoc, stealing phones and other valuables dampening the spirits of merry makers. One doesn’t enjoy the show anymore after being robbed.

What they can do next time

No artistes on the poster should miss the show for whatever reason besides death or personal incapacitation. Rather charter a flight for them.

There should be a balance between DJs and live performers unlike this year where there was a glut of wheel spinners, which made it no different from going to a nightclub.

Increase accesses points to the show.

Increase security in the general, VIP and VVIP sections.

The ticketing system for buying various drinks should be revised and have a more efficient and effective system.

Stock up enough beverages for the masses.