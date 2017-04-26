Hopeville brings down the cost of housing

April 26, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Come and be part of the City ON A RISE.  A development of more than 1000 stands in Bulawayo North. Hopeville is moving quickly and time is running out. As the skyline in Bulawayo starts to change, we can see not just talk, but action.

Where is Hopeville?

Hopeville is located on the map below which is exactly half way between the airport and the city centre.  It is the area of Bulawayo that is ready for development and expansion, and Hopeville is right at the centre of this opportunity.

map

Servicing of phase 1 of this prime real estate will be completed in May 2017, and from there on the project is focusing on houses. (www.hopeville.co.zw)

If you want to buy a stand in Phase 1, you need to contact the office immediately, because pricing will be increased by as much as 30% after May 1st 2017.  Register Here: https://form.myjotform.com/70903444472556 and tick the box requesting “Stand Only (to build my own house)” to get the process moving forward.  You can find out prices from the website: www.hopeville.co.zw

What does Servicing include?

Hopeville is investing in the fabric and future of Bulawayo, not purely as a developer but as a member of the community, working with council, and other stakeholders to change the way we live and work in the years to come. Hopeville is being serviced by JRG, and will be serviced to a higher quality than any current development in Bulawayo, with street lights, tar roads, and connection to sewage, electricity and water ready to go.

Hopeville is being serviced by JRG with Phase 1 completed by June 2017

With a housing shortage in Bulawayo of more than 200,000 units, Hopeville is working to bring down the cost of housing and partnering with financial institutions to get houses to a level where they are affordable.  As many experts tell us, investing in property is a good option for the future, and whether you buy a house to live in, or rent out; these hold value in the long term.

HOPEVILLE 1

How much are houses and when are they available?

At Hopeville, the intention is that houses will be built in both clusters, and townhouse complexes – initial indications are that each unit could start from as little as $50,000 each. The final pricing will be released late in June, but you can register your interest even now, and be at the front of the queue when the pricing is released (https://form.myjotform.com/70903444472556).

The affordability of the house, means that with a mortgage from a financial institution a family could put down a deposit and be paying as little as $400 a month, depending on their income over a period of 20 years.  Exact figures need to be arranged on a one-to-one basis with the financial institution, and Hopeville does not attempt to work out these details for any individual.

HOPEVILLE 4

The building of houses will begin in August 2017. Initial indications tell us that if people pay a deposit, have agreed financing or indeed actually be able to pay upfront for the house, they will be able to move in before Easter next year.

HOPEVILLE 2

The City on a Rise is not just a new development but a huge venture into the expansion of the city of Bulawayo, reigniting economic growth, creating jobs and inspiring hope. Hopeville possesses the opportunity to transform Bulawayo, impact Zimbabwe and lead the way on how urban growth can be transformed across Africa.

HOPEVILE 3

It is more than selling stands and houses; Hopeville has an extremely exciting contribution to redefine how housing and communities are developed.

What is the process to buy a house?

If you want to buy either a stand (only available in Phase 1 until 30th April 2017) or a house, you need to:

1)            Register your interest using this online link (https://form.myjotform.com/70903444472556):

2)            A sales agent at Hopeville will contact you, and will give you ideas about what might be possible for your budget, income and timescale;

3)            You need to negotiate the finances with either a financial institution offering mortgages, or a loan or another method;

4)            Then you can pay your deposit and sign your agreement;

5)            Once all legalities are completed on the developer side, as well as your side with payments (as per your unique agreement),

6)            … you can move in!!

How do I find out more?

There are lots of ways to find out more and stay in touch with the development.  You can visit the site office, call us, register online and follow us on Facebook.  Not to mention the website and newsletter… details are:

Site office: off the Woodville Road, Bulawayo (sign posts from the airport road)

Call or WhatsApp: +263 778 952 640

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/HopevilleProp/

Website: www.hopeville.co.zw

Join the newsletter: https://hopeville.co.zw/#follow

Explore the opportunity to buy a house or buy 300?!  There are corporate and business opportunities available, speak to a sales agent!

This is the one development where you can have your say in how schools are developed, shopping malls furnished and the businesses that come to call Hopeville their home. So do not delay, be part of Hopeville TODAY.

Remember Phase 1 Special Discount Ends 30th April 2017

The views expressed in this advertorial do not necessarily reflect the views of the Chronicle but those of Hopeville.
  • vusumuzi

    JRG???Why the mystery? who is behind this ? Is it an initiative by locals, meaning have they been given a chance to develop their own place, or is it another “colonisation” of some black community on another, as envisaged in this off-track Zimbabwe????????. When we develop zimbabwe , we have to have equal access to all means , including political, not to re-colonize each other again. Seems Mthwakazi is now a fully fledged playground for those with sinister motives. Please unveil the people behind hopeville and how it was first publicised, and how much time and opportunity was given to locals.

    • Cetshwayo

      Some person from Harare, I guesss..or some Zanu pf dog nje

      • Yintoni

        As an advertorial, I believe some of us would like to get more details before commenting. But it is a good thing to see ikhaya lakithi likhula and we would definitely benefit in form of employment during the project and business opportunities in a new set-up like this.

        • Ndex

          I agree JR is a true Matable and is fluent In the local language.He has done very well with the roads contract as well.He is a very supportive Farmer to many in the lnsiza area.He deserves to spearhead the Hopeville project.

        • vusumuzi

          but ayadula ama stands akhona. at least City Land should not just be given to individuals but left as space for expansion and for all to have access to stands in the city. How was it allocated , was it advertised, was it put in Papers for public views/comments? Can someone enlighten please?Its might like the corrupt Gift Banda stands in the affluent area of the city being given to him for a song.

    • me

      JRG happens to be JR Goddard. He is a Byo born business man and one of few white men doing something meaningful for Bulawayo. I know most of the key people involved in this project and they are good christian people with a heart to see this city and the region develop

      • Cetshwayo

        Siyabonga mfowethu, I know Goddard as well he is a seasoned businessman

        • logic

          Because a Whiteman has been mentioned and you are now ululating, shame! If it were someone frome Harare but with the capacity to develop and give locals decent accommodation, what was wrong with that?

          • cain

            your harare guys do rubish jobs look what they did during zone 6 games the facilities are colapsing but they were paid good monies here we are not thanking the white man the good job that they are doing thus good investment and upliftment of the city

          • vusumuzi

            sorry to say but those , maybe you are one of them , have colonized us here, and you might be a beneficiary. We love them , we are brothers but they play a Cain/Abel thing on us, so uthi sithini. They are what Afrikaaners and Afrikaans are and is to black South Africans;hated for oppression. This one is black-on-black. You should be worried and ask for corrections when black kills/oppresses black, instead of condemning our feelings. We are worse than in Rhodesia and wena le ZANU yakho say asifundanga. Go HOME AND DEVELOP your original homes instead of being refugees here, if you do come from out of Mthwakazi.

          • we the people

            colonial hang over. one thing i know is whites dont have anything to do with blacks unless the whites are making money from the blacks. why dont whites build houses for whites??? and leave city council to provide for the black majority???

      • bliss

        Siyabonga for the explanation me…and what you have said there about JR Goddard is so so true. I’m sure most people from the region will agree with you on this.

      • LihloLikazulu

        Who are these “good christian people”? Once you mention “christian” don’t think you can hide thieves, murderers and rapists. You only mentioned JR Goddard… who are the others? We demand to know!!

        • Hoodooo

          Dude , and then what ?

  • Lupanda Realtors

    Why only white owned real estate agents are instructed to list these stands. We do not want another case of white monopoly capitalists.

    • Hoodooo

      You like everyone else needs to deal with the inferiority complex you seem to be exhibiting. This firstly isnt an issue of race , this is a welcome development for the city , it has nothing to do with race. Secondly , if you are a genuine realtor , look for opportunities and do well in that regard. Thirdly, do you even have an inkling of an idea of what white monopoly capitalists really is ? are you not denigrating yourself in the process?

  • Obert

    Does the Chronicle or someone at the Chronicle has sares in this business that you give them free advertising?

    • uzangenzani

      It’s an advertorial that means it was paid for

      • Obert

        thanks

  • nyangazonke

    Thina simelele izistanda esiyazi phiwa kuma campaigns ezelizwe. ZANU is land

    • Nkunzemnyama

      kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Dunderhead

    ‘as little as $50 000′ asomhlola yini leyi?

  • ungwenya

    in as much as goddard is a prominent busness person,who has hopes of paying $50000?let alone an instalment$400??yes you are right…..only a few.l think its about tme we stop creating a lot of white elephants in the city eg selbourne brook n others now it will be hopeville.if these pple are keen on developing ubulawayo focus on the masses

  • chitayitayi

    This is madness,the average person earns $250 a month,a four roomed house does not cost more than $13000 to build,this $50000 is crazy,let the housing projects go back to council,Who owns this project I hope this is not another Chiyangwa,tyson put us in the picture this is another scam

  • Gomani

    Another scam is unveiling be warned people!!

  • clement moyo

    This is ridiculous. When did the Bulawayo City Council learn to be used as a pad to run scams like this. This is day light robbery. Where is the land issue now. Whites used to give us houses for almost nothing if not for nothing – but our own government which calls itself democratically elected by people, drains our blood until no drop can be realized

  • Misheck Moyo

    If people do not know JRG they should just shut up.The do not know a thing about investments and quality work they are just good at muffling.