Horror accident driver goes insane

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE driver of a South African-registered haulage truck which sideswiped a Johannesburg-bound Proliner bus killing 31 people on the spot and leaving 40 others injured near Mvuma along the Harare-Masvingo Highway, has reportedly become mentally unstable.

Regis Mangwari appeared before Mvuma resident Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda facing 31 counts of culpable homicide.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 1 when the State expects results on the state of his mind from a psychiatrist as well as a report by a medical doctor.

His lawyer Mr Passmore Mabukwa told the court that his client had not been physically examined by a medical doctor.

He said his head was not scanned following injuries he sustained in the fatal crush.

“My client suffered some head injuries but was not attended to and is suffering from hallucinations, his speech is incoherent. May he be examined by a medical doctor and psychiatrist according to the Mental Health Act before he can stand trial,” said Mr Mabukwa.

Mr Chibanda remanded Mangwari in custody for psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutor Mr Brian Mzemba told the court that on April 5, Mangwari was driving a Harare-bound haulage truck from Johannesburg.

The truck was laden with tyres and had South African registration numbers.

He said on approaching the 218km peg along the Harare- Masvingo highway, his truck side swiped with a bus killing about 31 people.

The court heard that Mangwari acted negligently resulting in the loss of life.

