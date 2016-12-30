Housebreakers steal Lady D’s food

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Thieves ransacked female comedian Nomsa Muleya, popularly known as Lady D’s house while she was away for Christmas Day festivities at her mother’s house.

The incident happened between Sunday and Wednesday in Bulawayo’s Luveve 5 suburb where the comedian resides.

According to Lady D, the thieves stole various food items and beauty products that they had stocked up for next year.

“Every year we buy groceries in bulk, so the goods were stocked up by both of us. The thieves took cartons of spaghetti, bath soaps, Nivea products, toothbrushes, face and body towels, cooking oil, sugar, tinned food, washing powder and dish washing liquid,” said Lady D.

She said she was at her mother’s house for Christmas Day celebrations when the incident happened.

“I returned to my place at around 6PM from my mother’s place in Cowdray Park and entered my room. I went to check my landlord’s room as I had been told he was around as his door was open. I found a mutton cloth by the door. I then knocked, that’s when I realised that the door had been tampered with. When I got in I could not believe my eyes because the house was in a mess,” said Lady D.

She said she immmediately contacted her landlord to inform him about the break-in.

“He was very shocked and asked whether his plasma television had not been stolen. Right now I’m sleeping in the house and for company, I’ve asked my friend Mimi to be with me at home and we’ve installed better security measures,” said Lady D.

She said she was still in a state of shock over the incident.

“You’ll never know what would’ve happened if I’d found them there, they could’ve harmed me,” she said.

She said neighbours told her that the doors to the house had been open since Sunday.

Turning to her career Lady D said 2016 was a difficult year in the arts industry because of lack of money.

“I’m working on clips with Ntando because I have realised the best way to market yourself as an entertainer is through social media. I’m working on my growth as an artist.

‘‘People ask me all the time if they can find my content on YouTube and they can’t. So next year I need to be out there so that fans and followers know me more and can attend my shows,” said Lady D.