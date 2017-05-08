How Mine brush aside Chicken Inn

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn 0-1 How Mine

HOW Mine continued their steady rise on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table by registering their fourth consecutive victory after dismissing Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The gold miners’ victory moved them to third place on the league table tied on 13 points with leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and second-placed Highlanders.

Defender Kudzai Chideu scored How Mine’s priceless goal in the 42nd minute, three minutes after the gold miners had been reduced to 10 men when referee Hardly Ndazi flashed a second yellow card to Pasca Manhanga.

However, How Mine, who dominated the first half, refused to be cowed by Chicken Inn and went ahead after the Gamecocks’ left-back Divine Lunga brought down Adolf Muganyi near the corner flag.

Milton Ncube then took the resultant free kick, sending a cross which Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze failed to deal with leaving Chideu to easily head in.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was elated with the victory.

“This is what we desperately wanted because last season we lost many points during derbies. We wanted the points and I’m happy that we’re joint leaders. We had a slow start to the season, but I’m happy with our progress,” said Kaindu.

The miners enjoyed superior ball possession in the first half, but rarely troubled goalkeeper Chipezeze.

Chicken Inn looked dangerous on the break and in the 27th minute How Mine goalkeeper Donovan Bernard pulled an impressive save to deny Nicholas Muchadeyi a goal.

Ten minutes later, Chicken Inn striker Thomas Kadyaridzire’s header off an Obidiah Tarumbwa cross hit the upright.

Chicken Inn returned fired up after the break, but found the How Mine defence resolute.

Chicken Inn’s efforts to draw level were dealt a body blow in the 59th minute when Lunga was sent off for fouling Muganyi.

With the numbers level, it was Chicken Inn who created better scoring chances, which they, however, fluffed with Ishmael Lawe missing glorious opportunities in the 63rd and 84th minutes.

The miss of the day fell to How Mine striker Nqobile Ndlovu, who hit an air shot with the goal yawning after being set through by Kuda Musharu following a quick counterattack in the 64th minute.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo said: “A draw would have been a fair result, but I’m disappointed with my goalkeeper who made a stupid blunder that cost us the game.”

Teams

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Ben Nyahunzvi (Passmore Bernard, 46th minute), Divine Lunga, Moses Jackson, Guide Goddard, Thabani Goredema, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Nicholas Muchadeyi (Ishmael Lawe, 46th minute), Chris Samakweri (Teenage Hadebe, 63rd minute), Obidiah Tarumbwa, Thomas Kadyaridzire

How Mine: Donovan Bernard (Munyaradzi Diya, 34th minute), Praise Tonha (Tsepo Ranthokoane, 65th minute), Brian Mbiriri, Kudzai Chideu, Mukundika Sakala, Marvelous Mukumba, Adolf Muganyi, Pasca Manhanga, Kuda Musharu, Godfrey Nguwodzawo (Nqobile Ndlovu, 55th minute), Milton Ncube

PSL Match Day Seven Results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 2-0 Bulawayo City, Tsholotsho FC 0-1 Harare City, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Shabanie Mine, Chapungu 0-0 Highlanders, Bantu Rovers 7-2 Yadah FC

Yesterday: Chicken Inn 0-1 How Mine, FC Platinum 1-0 Hwange, Triangle United 1-1 Black Rhinos

POSTPONED: Dynamos v Caps United (TBA)

