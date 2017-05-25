How Mine dehorn Rhinos

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

How Mine 2-1 Black Rhinos

A fired up How Mine completely dominated visiting Black Rhinos and handed the army side their second defeat of the season to end their eight match unbeaten run.

Prior to yesterday’s match, Rhinos had only conceded two goals in the Castle Lager Premiership in eight games.

The few Luveve Stadium supporters were ejected from their seats as early as the fourth minute when Toto Banda whizzed his way past the Black Rhinos defence of skipper Bruce Homora and the gangly Sydney Linyama before firing past a drawn out Herbert Rusawo in goal for the soldiers.

How Mine got their second and winning goal from the hard working Kuda Musharu, who reacted swiftly to a rebounded shot from a Milton Ncube strike in the 79th minute. Ncube’s shot went past the diving Rusawo, but hit the upright post and went back into play. Musharu reacted quickly to slot the rebound home.

Rhinos coach Stix Mtizwa claimed referee Allan Bhasvi, who had a firm grip on the match, should have blown for off side.

“I feel the goal was scored from an offside position,” said Mtizwa.

His side had scored a beauty of a goal a minute before half time through Lot Chiwunga. A swift counter attack engineered by left-winger Milton Kureva, who switched the ball to an overlapping Jameson Mukombwe, saw the right-back laying a cross that was met first time by Chiwunga to beat How Mine goalie Munyaradzi Diya all systems out.

The home side though should have won the match by a wider margin had Banda and the wasteful Pasca Manhanga utilised chances that came their way.

Banda ought to have added his second in the 35th minute, but he failed to beat Rusawo in a one-on-one situation, although the goalkeeper had to make a second save from his initial shot.

A minute later, Manhanga literally passed the ball to the goalkeeper instead of going for a dipping volley after some nice moves by the gold miners.

Black Rhinos almost got the equaliser in the 21st minute through Linyama, but he directed his header over the bar from a Mukombwe free-kick on the right side.

Sensing that the visitors were dominating the midfield, How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu pulled out Marvelous Mukumba for Tsepo Ranthokoane before instructing Milton Ncube to drop back.

Young Adolf Muganyi was also pulled out for Peter Moyo in the 55th minute, as How Mine searched for the winning goal.

As a counter measure, Mtizwa pulled out Kureva and brought in Vincent Mhandu in the 68th minute, but the move did little to change the game in their favour.

It was, in fact, How Mine who almost shot ahead in the 75th minute through Banda, who somehow skied his effort from a Musharu back healer inside the box.

“It’s a well deserved three points. We controlled the game from the beginning to the end and created a number of chances, but we conceded a rather soft ball, although we are happy we managed to get maximum points,” said Kaindu.

Teams

How Mine: Munyaradzi Diya, Praise Tonga, Brian Mbiriri, Makundika Sakala, Kudzai Chideu,Marvelous Mukumba (Tsepo Ranthokoane 46th min0, Adolf Muganyi (Peter Moyo 55th min) , Pasca Manhanga, Kudakwashe Musharu, Toto Banda, Milton Ncube

Unused Subs: Future Sibanda, Nqobile Ndlovu, Nelson Tachi, Ndale Nefitary,Godfrey Nguwodzawo

Black Rhinos: Herbert Rusawo, Jameson Mukombwe, Wilson Chakanyuka, Bruce Homora, Sydney Linyama, Chigudu Taurai(martin Mine 75th min) Donald Mudadi, Cliff Chitsamba, Milton Kureva(Vincent Mhandu 68th min) Benjamin Marere(Yamikani Salima 80th min) Lot Chiwunga

Unused Subs: Sherpard Sikochi,Gift Mugabe, Farai Banda, Shadreck Jimu

Officials

Referee: Allan Bhasvi

First assistant: Edgar Rumeck

Second assistant: Wirimai Muroiwa

Fourth official: Martin Chivandire

Match commissioner: Bryton Malandule

Table

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Black Rhinos 10 6 2 2 12 4 8 20

Ngezi Platinum 9 6 1 2 12 5 7 19

FC Platinum 9 5 4 0 9 3 6 19

ZPC Kariba 9 6 0 3 13 8 5 18

*Highlanders 8 5 2 1 10 5 5 17

How Mine 10 5 2 3 8 8 0 17

Chicken Inn 8 4 0 4 9 5 4 12

Bulawayo City 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14

Triangle United 9 2 5 2 7 6 1 11

Shabanie Mine 9 2 4 3 4 6 -2 10

Caps United 6 2 3 1 10 6 4 9

Yadah FC 9 2 3 4 5 12 -7 9

*Dynamos 7 2 2 3 5 6 -1 8

Hwange 10 2 2 6 5 13 -8 8

Harare City 9 1 4 4 2 5 -3 7

Chapungu 9 1 4 4 4 10 -6 7

Bantu Rovers 8 2 0 6 13 19 -6 6

Tsholotsho FC 9 0 4 5 4 10 -6 4

*Match abandoned waiting for PSL decision