HOW MINE ON REVENGE MISSION

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HOW Mine who lost two league matches to Highlanders, will be on a revenge mission when they face Bosso in a quarter-final match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The gold miners lost the two league encounters against Bosso with identical 2-0 scorelines, results that How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu feels were not a true reflection of how they played.

The goldminers enjoyed superior ball possession in both league encounters against the Bulawayo giants who pounced on How Mine’s mistakes and hit them on counter attacks.

Football fans who will attend the quarter-final clash should brace for an interesting game as Kaindu and his How Mine side are expected to throw everything at Highlanders.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay told journalists at his club’s Thursday press conference that he is hoping their opponents won’t be ultra-defensive but open play so that they go pound for pound.

Kaindu says he intends to make use of his team’s dominance tomorrow which means the game will be open.

“In the previous league meetings which we lost by identical 2-0 scorelines we really had an upper hand in both encounters and coming into Sunday’s game we’re hoping to enjoy the lion’s share of the ball and make use of it. We’ve been discussing the mistakes we made in the past games and everyone seems to be on the same page with regards to avoiding the past errors. What we’re praying for is to get a positive result,” said Kaindu.

The Zambian expatriate, who led Highlanders to a major cup victory in 2013 when they beat How Mine in the final of the Mbada Diamonds Cup will be hoping to beat Bosso in this game.

Kaindu hopes that the quartet of striker Tinashe Makanda, attacking midfielders Toto Banda and Timothy January as well as defender Praise Tonha pass late fitness tests following knocks picked up last week.

“I think we’re lucky in the sense that we’ve been drawn home, meaning we’ve an extra day to train and assess some of the guys with minor knocks.

Otherwise everyone else is raring to go,” Kaindu said.

The battle between Highlanders and How Mine will be won and lost in the midfield.

The team whose midfielders will settle first and manage to dictate the pace of the game will have better chances of winning the match.

How Mine’s midfielders fighting for places in the starting team are Zambian anchorman who has been their cornerstone in that department Mukundika Sakala, Thembani Masuku, January, Banda, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Pasca Manhanga, Adolf Muganyi and Tawanda Muparati.

Makanda, Godfrey Nguwodzawo and Kuda Musharu will lead their strike force.

On the other hand Highlanders’ will bank on goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu, stand-in skipper Erick Mudzingwa, Rahman Kutsanzira, Allan Gahadzikwa and Simon Munawa to control their midfield, while Prince Dube and Nhlanhla Ndlovu will lead their strike force.

Predicting a tightly contested match and demanding maximum concentration from his charges, Akbay said his side will be out to avoid the dreaded penalty shootout.

The Dutch coach said the fact that they beat How Mine back-to-back in the league this season counts for nothing going into the cup game.

How Mine beat Dynamos 5-4 on penalties and Akbay wants his boys to secure victory in regulation time.

“In cup games, you get only one chance to win, that’s why you’ve to be more focused. How Mine are very difficult to beat. Everyone has a problem beating them. We beat them twice, but it was not an easy job and playing them now will be even tougher. If they play like Ngezi Platinum with 10 men behind the ball, it will be difficult to create chances. I hope they (How Mine) will open the game and avoid penalties. I understand that being defensive is part of football tactics, but I want us to win the game in 90 minutes,” said Akbay.

Fixtures

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tsholotsho FC (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Triangle United v FC Platinum (Gibbo), How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields).

