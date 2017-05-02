How Mine sink Rovers. . . Tshintsha Guluva succumb to fifth Castle Lager match defeat

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

How Mine 1-0 Bantu Rovers

A 14th minute goal by Toto Banda at Luveve Stadium yesterday condemned Bantu Rovers to their fifth Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the season.

Most of Rovers’ players, who are youngsters, have been finding the going tough in the topflight league and have so far managed a single win from their six outings.

Yesterday’s win was How Mine’s third consecutive in the league following their 2-1 win over Chapungu and 1-0 dismissal of Dynamos.

How Mine dominated Rovers’ inexperienced youngsters from the onset of the game and it was no surprise when Banda slotted the winner past goalkeeper Notice Dube in the 14th minute.

Banda collected a long ball from the back on the right side and made a solo run towards goal, gliding past Rovers’ midfielders and into the box.

As Rovers’ defenders attempted to close him down, Banda shot into the right hand bottom corner past a diving Dube.

How Mine applied more pressure after the goal and could have doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Timothy January, who had been a menace to Rovers’ defenders controlled a pass from inside the box, but blazed over the bar.

Having failed to penetrate How Mine’s defence, Rovers resorted to long balls after the break, which, however, did not work to their favour, as this just served to give the gold miners more possession.

How Mine, however, failed to utilise their superior possession by missing chance after chance.

Rovers’ key defender Dumisani Ndlovu was stretchered off the field after a head collision with Banda in the 76th minute.

Second half substitute Mbonisi Ncube was unlucky not to level the scores in the 89th minute when his shot was cleared off the line by Mukundika Sakala.

In the third minute of the referee’s optional time, Newman Sianchali made a strong run from the centre, went for goal, but How Mine goalkeeper Donovan Bernard punched it back into play and Ncube pounced on the rebound only for him to miss the target.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was delighted with his team’s third win in a row.

“I think the positive thing is that we have won three games in a row and slowly we are pushing up the log. Three points is what we needed and last year I think we lost so many chances and for us to get these points was more important,” said Kaindu.

Rovers’ assistant coach Joseph Sibindi emphasised that his side was still work in progress.

“We played very well and created a couple of chances that we failed to make good use of. If we had utilised the few chances that we had, the result would have been different. However, we are very happy with the performance of the boys, but disappointed with the results,” Sibindi said.

Teams

How Mine: Donovan Bernard, Praise Tonha (Peter Moyo, 55th min), Brian Mbiriri, Kudzai Chideu, Mukundika Sakala, Marvelous Mukumba, Toto Banda, Pasca Manhanga, Kudakwashe Musharu, Milton Ncube (Godfrey Nguwodzawo 66th min), Timothy January (Tsepo Ranthokoane, 40th min)

Unused subs: Nyasha Garayi, Michael Kutsanzira, Gladman Bharibhari, Stephen Chimusoro

Bantu Rovers: Notice Dube, Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Dumisani Ndlovu (Master Mlangeni, 79th min), Shadreck Nyahwa, Jileni Nsingo, Munyaradzi Chitambwe, Bukhosi Sibanda, Lucky Ndlela, McCarthy Dube (Newman Sianchali 51st min), Obriel Chirinda, Brighton Ncube (Mbonisi Ncube, 81 min)

Unused subs: Munyaradzi Diya, Nelson Tachi, Nqobile Ndlovu, Tinashe Makanda.

