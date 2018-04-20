How Mine woes persist: Players drag defunct club to court

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEFUNCT How Mine FC players have dragged their former employers to court seeking terminal benefits and outstanding salaries and allowances following the collapse of the club in February.

How Mine folded in February, a few weeks before the start of the 2018 Premier Soccer League season, with the principal sponsor stating that they had decided to review their corporate social responsibility strategy to focus on projects that are mandated and driven by the local community.

Metallon Management Services public relations manager Ranga Mberi said the company was in the process of meeting its contractual obligations to its playing and coaching personnel when announcing the club’s demise.

But after waiting for more than a month without their terminal benefits, the players decided to take the legal route by taking the principal sponsors Bulawayo Mining Company (formerly How Mine) to the Labour Court.

The case, which is being handled by a labour officer identified as M Chinyoka, was on Monday, April 16, adjourned to May 3.

The players’ representative Sinfree Makore was requested to bring confirmation from the players that they mandated him to deal with the case.

How Mine FC, who are being represented by human resources manager Mlondolozi Nkomo, chairman Paul MacAndrew and the club’s communications officer identified only as Hadebe, also argued that some of the players that Makore claimed to be representing had agreed to their terms.

“The matter taken to the court is for non-payment of terminal benefits, unfair dismissal and non-payment of salaries. The conciliation hearing, meant to have parties negotiating and finding a settlement had to be postponed to May 3 as the hearing officer and the representatives of the club asked Makore to bring written documents in the form of affidavits confirming that the players have appointed him to stand for them in court,” said a source.

Makore had produced a list of 27 players as well as former coach Bekithemba Ndlovu, who had been in charge of the team’s pre-season camp before the club collapsed.

Hadebe argued that the retainers’ list, which she said is the property of the company, could not be used as an authentic document since it was not procedurally acquired. She said they had agreed terms with some of the players on the list, hence they wanted Makore to state his clients.

Among players Makore claims to represent are Future Sibanda, Zambian Makundika Sakala, Emanuel Jelai, Clement Mudzingwa, Eddie Nkulungo, Nixon Gama, Kuda Musharu, Peter Moyo, Brighton Banda, Toto Banda, Dumisani Ndlovu, Lucky Ndlela, Willard Kalongoda, Tanaka Chanengeta, King Nasama, Milton Ncube, Victor Kamhuka, Brian Mbiriri and Nqobile Ndlovu.

Young Warriors defender Nyasha Garayi, who had been registered in the club’s developmental slots alongside Kudakwashe Muronziwa, Beaver Diya, Nicholas Guyo and Issa Ali are the players that were with How Mine FC when they surrendered the franchise to the PSL.

Makore confirmed representing the players.

“I’m representing the players, but the matter is now with the Labour Court so I can’t comment on it. However, I’m hopeful that the players will get what is due to them,” said Makore.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from How Mine FC representatives were fruitless.

Meanwhile, players that spoke to Chronicle Sport accused their former employer of dealing in bad faith, alleging that the gold miners made deposits of one month salaries to their accounts last week on Thursday after receiving summons to appear at the Labour Court.

“It’s funny that they were quiet all along and after getting notification summoning them to appear at the Labour Court they decided to deposit one month salaries. Surprisingly some of the players didn’t get those one month salaries. This shows that they are dealing in bad faith,” said a player. — @ZililoR.