Hundreds bid farewell to Micah

HUNDREDS of people yesterday bade farewell to the late Amakorokoza actor Richard “Micah” Phiri as they buried him at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Phiri died at the age of 62 last Thursday at his Mpopoma home after a long illness.

Former Amakorokoza cast members such as Prince Zulu (Snake), Zenzo Nyathi (Mzambane), Precious Makhulumo (Ntokozo) and Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda (Tashi) were part of the hundreds that attended the burial.

Phiri’s nephew Michael Mhlanga, who spent the last moments with his uncle before he breathed his last, said he was grateful to the art fraternity in the city for their support.

“We’d like to thank the arts fraternity of Bulawayo particularly Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda for supporting us during my uncle’s illness, subsequent death and the funeral.

“We also want to thank people from Mpopoma suburb for catering and all their support,” said Mhlanga.

Mpofu-Sibanda said she was proud that as artistes they united in burying their associate and friend Micah.

“The earthly journey of the late Richard Phiri aka Micah of Amakorokoza is over.

“Thank you so much to all who attended and to those who had him in prayer and thought on this his final journey. God bless.

“It was a proud moment for the arts as family speaker after speaker praised the artistes on the wonderful support given to Micah during his ailment,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

In Amakorokoza, Phiri played the role of Micah, the sharp-tongued hilarious and cunning farm hand that would cover up for Ntokozo his boss’ sister-in-law’s illegal gold dealing.

Phiri was born on May 8, 1955 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and attended Lukhanyiso Primary and Msiteli High Schools in Mpopoma.

He worked for the then Rhodesian Army in the signals band and was a self-taught carpenter.

He joined the then Amakhosi Arts Centre in 1992, but his acting career stretched as far back as 1968 where he acted with the late comedian Michael “Madlez’babayo” Moyo doing street theatre and stage acts in schools and community halls.