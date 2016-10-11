Hwange band involved in accident

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Four members of Hwange’s popular sungura outfit, Marasha Moto Express Band, cheated death when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a tree on Saturday morning.

The accident happened along the Dete-Binga road when the band was travelling to Saba Business Centre — near Binga town where they were scheduled to perform.

The vehicle, a Mazda pickup truck was a right off including the band’s musical instruments which were extensively damaged.

Members Emmanuel Dube, Surprise Ngwenya, Farai Matsanza and Dennis Jonasi were treated at Kamativi Clinic and discharged on the same day though Jonasi is still showing signs of pain.

The band leader, Rangarirai Pedzisai, an electrician at Hwange Colliery Company said:

“Our soundman Jonasi was behind the wheel when a front tyre burst resulting in him losing control of the car at a sharp curve.

He said, “We’re now grounded and back to square one on transport and instruments.”

Pedzisai appealed to well-wishers to assist the band with equipment or money to buy new equipment.

“I’d like to appeal to corporates, individuals and other well-wishers to assist us get on our feet again and realise our big dream in this music field,” said a visibly shaken Pedzisai.

The accident has been a hammer blow to the group which was working on releasing its second album.

It is not clear whether the group will be able to take part at the Makomo @6 music gala taking place at Hwange Stadium this weekend.

@tobymandox.