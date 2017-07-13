Hwange fire coaches

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

STRUGGLING Hwange FC have fired head coach Nation Dube and his assistant Mebelo Njekwa following a string of poor results.

The poor run has left the coal miners stuck deep in the relegation zone in position 15, with 14 points from three wins, five draws and eight losses in the league thus far.

Hwange Colliery Company managing director and club president Thomas Makore last night confirmed the sacking of Dube and his assistant.

“Yes, I can confirm that a meeting was held today and our head coach (Dube) and his assistant (Njekwa)’s contracts were terminated,” said Makore, declining to comment further.

Sources last night said nomadic gaffer Luke Masomere could make a sensational return to the club, while other names being touted include Masimba Dinyero, Bigboy Mawiwi and Warriors’ assistant coach Bongani Mafu.

Another source said the move to fire Dube might backfire terribly as he was doing all he could under difficult conditions following an exodus of senior players last year.

“Nato (Dube) has just been sacrificed here; the team has no material and I can tell you that even if they bring in Jose Mourinho, he will not do anything with these boys. The team lost a number of players due to no remuneration, but they expect the coaches to do miracles with these youngsters. We are watching,” said a source with intimate details of behind the scenes drama at the colliery club.

A Caf A coaching badge holder, Dube played for Hwange for 14 years from 1991 until his retirement in 2005. He was appointed player-coach in 2004 before being confirmed as substantive coach in 2008.