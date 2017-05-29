Hwange home goal drought continues

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 0-0 How Mine

The goal drought for Hwange at their home turf continued as the coalminers and visiting How Mine slugged it out to deservedly share the points in an evenly balanced Castle Lager Premier league match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The Nation Dube coached lads have now clocked 450 minutes of action without a goal at their once feared fortress and the despondent home fans left the venue wondering when the “home curse” of failing to score will end.

How Mine started the match with lots of purpose as they stringed together some crisp passes and could have surged ahead in the 8th minute only for Maxwell Mukumba to blaze his effort over the bar after he came at the end of a dazzling move involving Pasca Manhanga and Toto Banda.

The hosts sensed the danger and launched their own counter attack on the quarter hour mark orchestrated by man of the match and speedy midfielder Shepherd Gadzikwa which culminated in ageless striker Gilbert Zulu unleashing a stinger from the edge of the box which whistled past the right upright with goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya diving in vain.

Five minutes later the coalminers came back with another threat at the How Mine goal with a ferocious 30 metre free kick by left back Wilfred Munorwei being spectacularly smothered by Diya who went airborne at full stretch to prevent his team from falling behind.

How Mine’s best chance of the game came in the 28th minute when Mvula spilled the ball after a goal mouth melee which fell into the path of an unmarked Banda in the box but the striker disappointed with a miscued shot directed to the skies.

Banda’s lack of luck in front of goal was to haunt him again in the 57th minute when his toe poked effort from close range was saved by an alert Taimon Mvula as both teams continued to trade punches in the last half.

Hwange’s Gadzikwa forced Diya to produce the save of the afternoon on the hour mark when he waltzed past the How Mine defence and unleashed a stinging volley which forced Diya to summon all his reflexes to push the effort out for a corner kick.

All efforts from thereon by both teams yielded no dividends as both defences stood firm up to Bulawayo referee Thembinkosi Sibanda’s final whistle.

Sibanda drew the ire of home fans with some of his decisions which they felt went against their team which was desperate for the first home win.

An emotional Nation Dube bemoaned the failure to convert chances that came his team’s way.

“We had a number of chances but sadly we failed to convert any and we were punished for that.

“The game was tough and I hope the boys will finally strike the right chord soon.” said Dube who was visibly worried.

Kelvin Kaindu felt his boys were not at their usual best.

“We were just an average team today and didn’t play like we usually do perhaps it is fatigue as we have been on the road too much of late. The point is fine though as it comes away from home. As for the season it is a bit early but I hope to finish strongly.” said Kaindu.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; C Phiri; G Ndlovu; A Banda; M Mekiwa; A Chuma; C Muleya; W Munorwei; S Gadzikwa; Mcqini Mpofu(J Kaunda 82th min); G Zulu

How Mine: M Diya; P Tonha; B Mbiriri; M Sakala; F Makarati; M Ncube; A Muganyi( P Moyo 42th min); P Manhanga( N Ndale 75th min); T Banda; K Musharu; M Mukumbi. — @tobymadox