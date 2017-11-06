Hwange put on masterclass as Bosso fade to obscurity

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 3 – 0 Highlanders

RELEGATION threatened Hwange boldly showed that they are prepared to move mountains in their quest to avoid the dreaded chop from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after thrashing hapless Highlanders at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The coalminers badly needed maximum points and their dazzling display yesterday will give the soccer crazy Hwange community hope of continued Premiership football in the mining town going into the last three games of the season.

Hwange now have 34 points from 31 games and will survive the chop if they win their remaining three games.

Goals by teenage sensation Delic Murimba in the 34th minute and substitutes Justine Kaunda in the 73rd minute and Collen Muleya in the 76th minute embarrassed Bosso.

Although Bosso had a chaotic build up to the match after their players embarked on industrial action during the week demanding outstanding winning bonuses, the match started at a cracking pace and the visitors almost drew first blood in the 10th minute.

Some lovely attacking play from the right flank saw midfielder Godfrey Makarutse unleashing a thunderbolt from the edge of the box, which was well dealt with by Hwange goal minder Collen Phiri, who fisted it out for a corner kick.

The threat jolted Hwange into an immediate response and left-back Wilfred Munorwei almost grabbed the opener when he latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box, but his volley whistled past the left upright, with Bosso goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya diving in vain.

Murimba grabbed the opener in the 34th minute after the Bosso defence momentarily switched off and allowed a cross from Nathan Ziwini to role to him and he coolly slotted the ball past Madeya.

Bosso almost drew level before half time only for keeper Phiri to deny Adrian Silla from point blank range.

Highlanders returned from the breather with more determination and defender Charlton Siamlonga shook his head in disbelief when Phiri tipped his 30m drive over the bar in the 47th minute.

Kaunda, thrown into the fray for Crybert Muvuti on the hour mark, gave Hwange the cushion goal in the 73rd minute when he hammered home from a Ziwini pass.

Another substitute Muleya put the icing on the cake three minutes from time when he combined well with Kaunda to bang home from close range after Madeya had initially parried his glancing header back into play.

Hwange coach Bigboy Mawiwi was all smiles and said the relegation factor was not on his mind ahead of the match.

“We are approaching matches in a normal way, as there are a number of teams also in the equation. The boys have improved and I am happy. This certainly gives us confidence going into the last matches,” said Mawiwi.

Bosso boss Elroy Akbay was disappointed with the play in general.

“I am very disappointed because everything was wrong in defence to attack. It made it easy for Hwange with some silly mistakes throughout, which was a result of lack of coordination and this is surely not Highlanders’ play,” Akbay said.

Teams

Hwange: C Phiri; K Matake; C Dickson; A Tshuma; M Mekiwa( N Chinyerere 67th min); E Meleka; S Gadzikwa; N Ziwini( C Muleya 76th min); W Munorwei; C Muvuti(J Kaunda 60th min); D Murimba

Highlanders: N Madeya; C Siammulonga( Y Ebabali 74th min); B Ncube; A Silla(B Banda 60th min); S Munawa; K Tambwe; G Makarutse R Lunga 39th min); P Mudhuwa; T Ngulube; E Mudzingwa; G Nyoni.

