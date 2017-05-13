Hwange seek to break jinx

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

WILL Chipangano finally exorcise the ghost that has been haunting them for the past three Castle Lager Premier League home games where they have not only failed to pick up a single point but also have failed to score?

The coalminers have another potential step on banana peels tomorrow when they face unpredictable Triangle United on the backdrop of home losses to Ngezi Platinum (3-0), identical 1-0 defeats to Dynamos and Chicken Inn.

Chronicle Sport took to the streets of Hwange ahead of what is a make or break encounter tomorrow against Triangle FC, who ironically are also finding it difficult to win at home at Gibbo Stadium.

The charismatic and self-styled “Madzibaba” Henry Luphahla declared the dark days at home are over.

“My friend we are winning and a vision has shown me a 2-0 win for Chipangano. The team is now intact and the nerves are now calm and home wins are now starting,” said the Luphahla.

Prosper Neshavi from Lusumbami Village said a win tomorrow will kick-start the good times.

“A win is in the offing as personally I rate the current youngsters higher than last year’s veterans and I’m sure they will keep their nerves tomorrow and win. I believe in Nation (Dube, the coach) who also needs to do a lot to psyche up the boys and make them believe in themselves,” he said.

Ishmael Kwidini from Lukosi denied there is a jinx at home.

“First of all there is no jinx and this can be proved if they enter the stadium with the right frame of mind and a win will make them realise they are masters of their own destiny,” said Kwidini.

Lwendulu-based Misheck Ncube said:

“The boys are now used to the stadium and the supporters in general and I am sure we will start winning. Those who came earlier and won were lucky,” he said.

Morgan Njovu from Dinde says the performance against FC Platinum shows the boys can now win at home.

“That was a brave and encouraging performance from the boys who lost away through a controversial penalty in my opinion and I can declare that [on Sunday] they will make us happy at home,” said Njovu.

Brian Chikumbo from Ingagula urged the team to play as a unit and break the so called “curse”.

“We have an energetic squad which is backed by experienced players hence unity is needed because enough is enough, we need to break this ‘curse’ tomorrow. They should also utilise the pace of Nomore Chinyerere upfront and teams will face problems,” he said.

The supporters chairman Maybin Dizomba said:

“We have prayed enough and the football gods will give us victory tomorrow. The sugar cane boys will be [beaten] by the fire in action boys. That was a bad phase which has passed now,” said Dizomba.

—@tobymandox