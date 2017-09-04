‘I will not quit’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNDERFIRE Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay said he has no intentions to leave the Bulawayo giants despite the team’s terrible loss of form that has seen them managing just a single win in six matches.

The once fearsome Bosso have now lost four matches on the trot, conceding seven goals and have not scored.

Highlanders’ only win in the second part of the season was a 2-0 win over lowly Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane. They now find themselves 19 points behind log leaders Chicken Inn who are coached by Bosso’s son, Rahman Gumbo.

Speaking in a post match interview at Hartsfield Grounds yesterday after going down 0-1 to Chapungu United, Akbay said quitting was out of the question, as he enjoys cordial relations with his players.

“Absolutely not, I am not quitting. I work very well with the boys and I have no reason to quit my job. Many times I have asked my players if I should quit and they have all said no and there is no discussion about that. As long as the players are behind me, I will never quit,” said Akbay.

Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya refused to comment about the coach’s future following yesterday’s results, but promised to give a statement after today’s scheduled weekly review meeting.

“I can’t comment on that (future of the coach). I can only do so after tomorrow’s meeting,” Ngwenya said. — @skhumoyo2000