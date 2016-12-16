Ibumba roars to life

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE week-long Ibumba Festival (iFest) comes to life in Bulawayo today with South African house duo, Black Motion, expected to shutdown the fete next week.

An opening ceremony for the festival, which ends on December 22, will be held at Stanley Square in Makokoba tonight with performances from various artistes.

The festival being held under the theme “Mix it up” will be a fun-filled mixture of theatre, dance, comedy and sport.

Before the opening ceremony, there will be a comedy show by one of Swaziland’s top comedians Mdura at the Stanley Square indoor stage. After the ceremony, Trykun Shirati takes over with Botswana rational group Makoriba Dance Ensemble. Thereafter, King Terry will perform with DJ Slamma to round up the first day’s festivities.

Fashion lovers will be mesmerised by beautiful outfits at the iFashion Fest tomorrow at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Ten designers from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Rwanda will showcase. While they are showcasing their designs, rappers Asaph, Mlue J and King Terry will be on the main stage in Makokoba closing off the second day.

A tour of Amagugu International Heritage Centre in Matopos is on the cards with music, dance, traditional foods and braai on the rocks being planned for the afternoon family event on Sunday.

Mutare-based mbira crew Ntswai Ntswai will take over the entertainment at Stanley Square main stage on Sunday with Afro pop musician Khuliyo, gospel musician Carlos Jiri and dance group Siyaya Arts wrapping up the activities.

Black Motion a duo of DJ Murder and Smol will bring their heralding drums for a debut performance at the festival on December 21 at Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama.

The full programme

Today

6.30PM — Mdura (Indoor Stage, Stanley Square)

7.30PM — #MixItUp Opening Show “Mix It Up” Directed by

Saimon Mbazo Phiri (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

8.45PM — Trykun shirati (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

9.00PM — Makoriba Dance Ensemble (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

9.30PM — King Terry (Main Stage, Stanley Square

11.00PM — DJ Slamma (Main Stage,Stanley Square)

Tomorrow

6.00PM — iFashion Fest iFashion Fest 2016 (Bulawayo Art Gallery)

8.30PM — Asaph (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

11.00PM — Mlue J (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

11.20PM — King Terry (Main Stage,Stanley Square)

Sunday

12.00PM — Amagugu Heritage Tour (Amagugu Centre)

8.30PM — Ntswai Ntswai (Mutare) (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

9.00PM — Khuliyo (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

9.30PM — Carlos Jiri (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

10.15PM — Siyaya (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

Monday

6.00PM — Victory Siyanqoba Spirits Written by Desire Moyo.

(Indoor Stage, Stanley Square)

6.30PM — Umahlekisa Comedy (Rainbow Hotel)

8.30PM — Mkhosi Ndlovu and Umkhosi Masg (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

Tuesday

6.00PM — Hothaus in Gospel of Othello (Indoor Stage,

Stanley Square

— Sunduza – Injabulo 2000 Injabulo 2000 (Bulawayo Theatre)

8.30PM — Black Lilly Poetry i-Motion (Main Stage, Stanley

Square)

— KeithSwic Poetry i-Motion (Main Stage, Stanley

Square

— P. A. N Poetry i-Motion (Main Stage, Stanley

Square

9.15PM — Ronald Stone (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

9.30PM — TT – Tsungai Tsikirai (Main Stage, Stanley

Square

Wednesday

5.30PM — Khetha Arts (FOG Auditorium)

— T1nda iGospel Fest (FOG Auditorium)

5.50PM — Carlos Jiri (FOG Auditorium)

6.00PM — Creme Voices iGospel Fest (FOG Auditorium)

— Victory Siyanqoba The Womb Written by Desire Moyo. (Indoor Stage, Stanley Square)

6.20PM — Gospel Unplugged iGospel (FOG Auditorium)

7.15PM — Diary of Madness (Indoor Stage, Stanley Square)

7.50PM — Lorraine Stot (FOG Auditorium)

8.00PM — Black Motion (Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama, Byo)

— Makoriba Dance Ensemble (Indoor Stage,

Stanley Square)

8.30PM — Nkosini — Main Stage, Stanley Square

9.00PM — Byo Choristers Choir (Main Stage, Stanley Square)

Thursday

10.00AM — Ibumba Football Tournament “Football Meets the Arts” (Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama, Byo).