ICT firm rolls out fibre optic project in Esigodini

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A YOUTH led Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions company, Fibrenet, has contracted a leading internet access provider in Zimbabwe to roll out a fibre optic project, the first of its kind, in Esigodini.

Fibrenet is a subsidiary of Vaka Holdings, a privately-owned entity run by two young entrepreneurs, Mr Albert Mudakuvaka, a chartered accountant based in Esigodini and his business partner, Mr Lionel Sibanda, an information technology expert presently based in South Africa.

In an interview, Vaka Holdings director Mr Mudakuvaka (32) said they invested $3 000 from personal coffers to contract Liquid Telecom in the fibre optic project.

“We looked at the community needs of Esigodini as far as technology is concerned and we noted that the community was lagging behind in terms of Internet connectivity.

“Thus we had to contract a leading firm in rolling out the project in Esigodini at a cost of about $3 000 so that students and the community benefit from Internet access,” said the entrepreneur.

“Our mission is to improve Internet access to similar communities such as Esigodini that are lagging behind in technology.”

Under the fibre optic contract project, the contractor has so far laid about a kilometre of fibre optic cable from the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway into the nearby Habane Township.

Mr Mudakuvaka said the contractor has a good reputation having laid out fibre optic cables in Habane Township at institutions such as Mvuthu Primary and Secondary Schools.

“The project will impact various sectors, which include education and health but most importantly it will result in financial inclusion of Esigodini residents as financial services such as agent banking, online banking, insurance and point of sales need a reliable Internet backbone.

“The project will contribute immensely towards attainment of cashless transactions, which will ease liquidity constraints among residents and the business community,” he said.

The project is expected to be complete this week.

Mr Mudakuvaka said Fibrenet, which has four administrative staff and between 10 and 16 casual workers at a given time depending on the volume of work, intends to rollout a similar project in areas such as Filabusi, Mawabeni Business Centre, Mbalabala and Gwanda.

“If we are capacitated and efficiently supported, we will also expand to Matabeleland North in areas where there is no Internet connectivity.

“It is important for youths to take responsibility and contribute to the growth of their communities,” he said.

— @okazunga