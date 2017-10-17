Illegal settlers’ homes to be razed

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has warned illegal settlers, especially those occupying State land, that their properties will be destroyed.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Cde Berita Chikwama, said there is rampant illegal parcelling out of land both in urban and rural areas.

The Deputy Minister said this during Senate’s Question and Answer session last Thursday after members asked her how Government was going to deal with illegal settlers.

She said Government was concerned with people who were illegally occupying land and measures would be taken to stop the illegal activities.

“Government policy does not allow illegal resettlement by anyone. People should settle when they have offer letters. Therefore, if you get into that area without an offer letter, you are an illegal settler and it is not allowed. We know that as Zimbabweans, we have some thick heads who have illegally settled themselves. As Government, we are preparing to talk to these people and drive them off. This is a multi-ministerial action which is going to be taken,” said Cde Chikwama.

She said Government would not protect any law breaker.

“As a Ministry, we are highly perturbed by these illegal settlers and we are not going to protect these illegal settlers. Therefore these thick heads are going to face the wrath of the law,” she said.

Cde Chikwama said people should not engage land barons as they stand to lose money and structures they would have built in undesignated places.

“One funny thing which we have observed is that these illegally settled people who depend on the land barons are the people who seem to be having a lot of money and they construct mansions and palaces – let me tell you the truth, the Government is going to pull down those houses. They are going to be destroyed and I am sure you have seen the Government destroying some of the illegal settlements. We are going to destroy those houses regardless of the fact that these illegal settlers are people who have money to construct such beautiful mansions,” said Cde Chikwama.

