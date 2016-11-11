I’m happy to be back: Mahachi

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfield dynamo Kudakwashe Mahachi says he is happy to return to the senior national team set up following his recent recovery from an arm injury.

The Mzilikazi-bred star, who now endures playing with a metal pin in his right arm after suffering a fracture in August during a Warriors’ training session in preparation for the away match against Guinea, is among the foreign-based players called up for the friendly against Tanzania on Sunday in Harare.

Mahachi came worse off an aerial tussle with Maritzburg United defender Blessing Moyo, the former Chicken Inn, ace landing awkwardly on his wrist during a training session at Gateway High School.

“I’m happy the national team coaches have shown confidence in me. The injury was a temporary setback. I have been fighting for my starting place at my club (Golden Arrows) and I will also fight for it in the national team,” said Mahachi soon after joining the Warriors’ camp.

“I will have to take it easy and work hard at training. Scoring goals is not my top priority now. I’m focusing on regaining my form and to do well for my club and country in the next assignments.”

Warriors’ head coach Calisto Pasuwa called up 23 players, including Khama Billiat and IF Djurgadens’ Philana Kadewere for the international friendly.

Pasuwa and the Warriors will use the game as part of preparations for Zimbabwe’s third appearance at the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in January 2017.

The coach called up three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards for the match.

Billiat, who has not featured for Zimbabwe since missing the final Afcon qualifying match against Guinea, is joined in midfield by Golden Arrows’ Danny Phiri.

Nelson Chadya joins Donovan Bernard and Tatenda Mukuruva in the fight for the gloves, while Tanzania-based Bruce Kangwa also found a place together with Oscar Machapa and Tendai Ndoro.

AC Sparta Praha defender Costa Nhamoinesu, Evans Rusike and Blessing Moyo all miss out due to injuries, while the England-based pair of Macauley Bonne and Tendayi Darikwa will not feature due to reported documentation issues they still have to sort out before they can be allowed to play for Zimbabwe.

The Warriors beat Zambia 1-0 in a friendly played last Saturday courtesy of a Teenage Hadebe goal.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mkuruva (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club).

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Raphael Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi

Sundowns)

Fowards: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Mathew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Philana Kadewere (Djurgardens IF).

— @FungaiMuderere