I’m sorry, forgive me: Cal_Vin

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

CAL_VIN has repented a day after insulting God and Jesus with unprintable words following the death of his close relative, pleading for fans to pray for him as he seeks forgiveness from God.

Posting on his Facebook wall on Thursday, Cal_Vin dared God to claim his life saying He has already taken his loved ones before.

Using the same platform yesterday, Cal_Vin described his actions as regrettable especially to his Christian fans and followers.

“One thing I regret is taking my depression to Facebook, I realise it now that I offended a lot of you, especially the fans, sorry about that. It wasn’t a publicity stunt, not meant to boost my sales, or likes or downloads, it was me trapped in the moment where I felt let down, when I needed divine support and got none. We react differently to a situation (and) my way can seem too extreme but that’s how I felt at the time, my apologies to my Christian fans for my poor choice of words,” posted Cal_Vin.

On Thursday Cal_Vin, in a series of acidic Facebook posts, likened God and Jesus to Santa Clause and dared the pair to take his life if they were real.

For that, Cal_Vin says he has seen the error of his ways and was now seeking forgiveness from God for his words.

“God gave me all I have including feelings, and he knows how I was crushed and how far I would take it, not to justify my actions, but you don’t have to know it, I don’t expect you to. But if he wanted to take me out he would have done so but he didn’t, and I’m grateful for that. I might have fallen but my gifts won’t go away, my influence will remain the same, my assignment on earth won’t change, so find it in your hearts to forgive me for letting you, the fans, down, I’m going work on my repentance and standing with God, then get back to this music,” said Cal_Vin.

After his rant, some fans said Cal_Vin was now in the illuminati, but the rapper assured them saying he was not but was just an emotional wreck.

“I’m not in the illuminati as some now assume, I’m just a guy who has free will, like you, I’m still not ok even now because I can use my whole hand to count my losses and Jesus never came through for me. Take it how u want it, ridicule me if u want, but the truth will remain that I never did it for publicity, although I got it, but I did it out of hurt,” said Cal_Vin.

“Musicians aren’t super beings, I’m still human. I’m happy though that some reached out to help me sober up from this depression that’s why I pulled the posts down, but I saw many rejoice that King Cal is acting an a** on Facebook.”