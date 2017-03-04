I’m the guy to beat’ at UNWTO: Mzembi

Business Reporter

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi is confident of landing the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) secretary general’s post, which he believes would assist in sprucing up the country’s image in the international community.

Should Dr Mzembi win the May 11, 2017 election in Spain, he would preside over the third global export earner in the world.

Six candidates are vying for the coveted post and the closing date for submission and acceptance of candidatures is on the 11th of March 2017. Other contestants are drawn from South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Georgia and the Seychelles.

The African Union Commission and several stakeholders have endorsed Dr Mzembi, who presently chairs UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa, as the rightful candidate for the post and is tipped to be the first African to land that position.

Dr Mzembi told Parliament Wednesday that his campaign was for the good of the nation.

“I want to say that this campaign is not an individual project but a national project endorsed as such by His Excellency, the President (Mugabe) who has proceeded to authorise the setting up of a national committee that is running the campaign effort. It (committee) is led by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Dr Misheck Sibanda…,” he said.

“At any one time, when we are reaching out to the world, we are a delegation of five or six members that are engaging the world. So far, my chances are above average and I think that I am the guy to beat in this election judging by the character of the elective field as it stands now.”

Dr Mzembi said leading UNWTO, one of the 17 specialised agencies of the United Nations, was a huge responsibility given that the tourism sector is now regarded as the third global export earner at $ 1.5 trillion income per annum and $ 8 trillion gross domestic product.

“Now, this is exactly what is characterising the nature of the campaign and those that it has attracted into the elective field,” he said.

Dr Mzembi said about 33 countries will vote on behalf of the 160 member body. He said 10 votes would be allocated to Africa, 10 to Europe, five to the Americas, five to South Asia and the Pacific and three to the Middle East.

The minister said his victory would benefit Zimbabwe largely in terms of brand recognition and nexus that will bring the country to the fore of global geopolitics and international diplomacy.

MDC-T legislator for Kuwadzana Mr Nelson Chamisa commended Dr Mzembi’s efforts saying his victory will put Zimbabwe on the global limelight.

“I want to thank him (Dr Mzembi) for that and it will assist us as a nation. Whatever is good for the nation is good for all of us. It is not about political parties but it is about the nation. Even though Hon Mzembi is from the other party, we should look at the importance of the nation.

“What is important is the nation of Zimbabwe. So, Hon Mzembi, we request that you give us a ministerial statement stating the benefits of the nation for us to ensure that all this works together for the good of our nation.