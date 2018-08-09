Imbube groups unite

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOME of Zimbabwe’s most acclaimed Imbube groups will on Saturday converge at the Bulawayo Theatre for the third edition of the Rise Up Chothoza Mfana Imbube Expo (RUCMIE).

After the successful hosting of the event over the past two years, the groups are back on stage to continue in their quest to revive the genre that has birthed some of the best Imbube groups from Zimbabwe. The theme this year is United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

Globetrotting Black Umfolosi, perhaps the most renowned Imbube group, will be joined on stage by Sunduza, Great Stars, Ijongosi, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Indonsakusa the Morning Star, Man of Influence, Ibutho likaKristu and Amaqhawe Enkosi.

Entrance has been pegged at $5 with the event set to kick off at 5.30PM.

Mayibongweinkosi Madihwa, RUCMIE representative, said this event was part of their efforts to keep the genre alive and make it known worldwide.

“Our aim with this expo is that the genre of Imbube shouldn’t be only known in Zimbabwe, but by the rest of the world. We came together after realising that Imbube is being perceived as a genre that has vanished from the entertainment scene,” said Madihwa.

“However, with these concerts, it has shown that the genre is still alive and here to stay.”

Madihwa urged fans, young and old, to come in their numbers to support the groups that will showcase on Saturday.

Imbube groups in the city have churned out musicians such as Jeys Marabini, who was part of Sunduza Boys at one point. Other groups who have brought a breath of fresh air include all female imbube group Nobuntu.

Rega Kusarira by Amabhubesi and Unity by Black Umfolosi are some imbube hits that have become part of the country’s music history. Imbube, a form of South African vocal music, is taken from the Zulu word “bhubesi” (lion), which describes the presentation of songs which are loud and powerful acapella four part harmonies, accompanied by dancing. The genre was made famous by South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.