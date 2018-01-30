IMF backs Govt reforms

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is supportive of Zimbabwe’s economic reforms with a number of global investors showing interest in investing in the country.

This comes as the new Government is working on a raft of changes that include formulating investor friendly policies to bring about a new economic order.

In a statement on his Facebook page before leaving Davos, Switzerland, where he participated at the World Economic Forum last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the IMF was in support of reforms and changes he is championing.

The President said he met the head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, who welcomed the country’s reforms and backed the plan for change.

He declared that Zimbabwe’s international isolation was over.

“Once again we are a respected country, and global investors are genuinely curious about opportunities in the new Zimbabwe. Make no mistake — the interest in investment opportunities is exploding. And my message to global leaders was simple: Zimbabwe is open for business. I set out my vision of a Zimbabwe with a thriving and open economy, with jobs for its youth and opportunities for investors,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I had successful meetings to push these goals. The IMF, the World Bank, the EU as well as major global companies such as Nestle are all encouraged by the progress we’re making towards our new Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the warmth and excitement he received from leaders from across the globe at World Economic Forum was a sign that Zimbabwe’s isolation from the family of nations is over.

“So while we’ve made progress abroad, at home the work for change doesn’t stop,” he said.

President Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption in the country by encouraging transparency.

“One of the best ways to fight corruption is through transparency. I am committed to leading an ethical and transparent government, one that will earn the trust of its people,” he said.

Last week he ordered Cabinet ministers and top government officials to declare their assets.

At Davos, the President also met with African Development Bank president Dr Akinumwi Adesina who said their meeting was excellent.

“It was fantastic to meet with the President and I did commend him for the reforms he has put in place. We as the African Development Bank have always been there for Zimbabwe and continue to be there for Zimbabwe,” Dr Adesina said.

Last week, the European Council said it was open for dialogue with the new Government and other political players in the country.

It said the Government can open the way towards a full return to the rule of law, within a constitutional framework and under civilian rule, allowing for the preparation and implementation of much-needed political and economic reforms.

The bloc said it would assist the country in its re-engagement efforts with international organisations.

Britain also said it was working on scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe with its new Africa Minister Mrs Harriett Baldwin expected to visit the country soon.

Responding to questions in the House of Lords last Tuesday, the Minister of State at the Department for International Development, Lord Bates said Zimbabwe had a lot of potential in terms of education and natural resources.

“I know that the new Africa Minister, Harriett Baldwin, will be looking to make a visit early on.

“It is precisely the type of country that has been locked into instability for too long, and yet has immense potential in terms of education and its natural resources, which can be liberated,” said Lord Bates.

