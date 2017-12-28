IN PICTURES: VPs swearing in ceremony

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has this morning sworn in the two new Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi.

These are some of the images from the ceremony.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the swearing-in ceremony were Environment Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Justice Minister Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamhu, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, Sports Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs.