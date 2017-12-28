IN PICTURES: VPs swearing in ceremony

December 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

VPS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has this morning sworn in the two new Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga takes his oath of office

These are some of the images from the ceremony.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes his oath of office

Some of the dignitaries that attended the swearing-in ceremony were Environment Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Justice Minister  Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamhu, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, Sports Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia arrive for the swearing-in ceremony.

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa congratulates Vice President Kembo Mohadi

  • mlala

    l see in the picture there are kids whose kids

    • mkhonto kaNyangolo

      These madalas married young ladies who are as young as Grace’s age to Mugabe

  • Nqaba

    kanti u kembo uphethe umntaka bani emfanelkisweni