Inaugural Skyz Metro FM awards set for December

Showbiz Correspondent

SKYZ Metro FM, Bulawayo’s first commercial radio station, will in December hold its inaugural Music Awards to honour artistes who have excelled during the year with their music.

Speaking at a Press conference at The Vista yesterday, Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said the awards would be held on December 21 and this will see 18 musicians honoured in their respective categories at a red carpet event at a yet to be named venue in the city.

“On the awards night it’ll be a red carpet event where we want to honour and celebrate the musicians from the city who’ve worked hard throughout the year. The awards will have 18 categories that will be announced at a nominees’ party on November 24,” said Phiri.

The categories that will be contested will be Song of the Year, Best Male Artiste, Best Female Artiste, Best Gospel Song, Best Dance Song, Best Tshibilika Song, Best Imbube Song, Best Metro-Urban Song, Best Urban fire Song, Best Afro Soul Song, Best Maskandi/Mbaqanga Song, Best House/Gqom! Song, Best Collaborated Song, Best Song by a Group/Duo, Best Music Sound Production, Best Music Journalist (All Media), Best Break-Out Star and Most Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Phiri said the selection criteria would be for songs that were produced and released from September 11, 2016, the day the radio station started broadcasting and September 11, 2017, but they would consider those which were produced earlier.

“Music that first emerged through the Skyz Metro FM airwaves before September 11, 2016 will also be considered for nomination. In other words music released prior to September 11, 2016 but only evidently popularised by the advent of Skyz Metro FM will be considered,” he said.

The nomination process has begun with Phiri saying: “The general public will nominate nominees for all awards. They can get nomination papers filled physically from the Skyz Metro FM office or via call in on designated radio programme segments, nomination via online platforms afforded by the station.

He said a nomination committee of Skyz Metro FM presenters, producers and managers will sit and select nominees to contest each award.

The public will be able to vote in three categories namely Song of the Year, Best Male and Best Female Artiste.

“This will be done through a sealed ballot box located at Skyz Metro FM offices, Call-In voting on designated radio programme segments during shows, online voting via Skyz Metro website and social media platforms and SMS voting via prescribed voting lines,” said Phiri.”