India donates $1m to Cyclone Dineo victims

Munyaradzi Musiiwa/Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporters

THE Government of India has donated $1 million to the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) to assist thousands of Cyclone Dineo victims who were left homeless when the tempest ripped through the country early this year.

The cash donation follows a similar gesture by China which donated $ 1 million and food.

Algeria donated $ 100 000 and Namibia gave food to Cyclone Dineo victims.

In an interview yesterday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Permanent Secretary Engineer George Mlilo said the $ 1 million will mainly go towards the relocation of 296 families in Tsholotsho area — Matabeleland North — who had their homesteads destroyed by floods.

Eng Mlilo said the money, which will be administered by the CPU, will also go towards setting up ablution and sanitation facilities as well as the construction of three roomed housing units for each of the 296 families in Tsholotsho.

“We are very grateful to the Government of India for the assistance they have rendered to us. They gave us $1 million which will also help in the relocation of the victims of Cyclone Dineo.

“We will also sink a borehole for the whole community. This assistance will complement other efforts that have been instituted to help the flood victims,” he said.

Eng Mlilo said other countries that have donated to Zimbabwe include China, Algeria and Namibia.

He said there were companies such as Zimplats and Mimosa Mining Company that had also donated food such as beans and mealie-meal to the victims of Cyclone Dineo in the country.

Nearly 2 000 people were left homeless while 246 died, 74 schools were damaged and 70 dams burst when Cyclone Dineo that was downgraded to a tropical storm, hit the country on February 22.

Matabeleland and Midlands provinces were the most affected.

President Mugabe declared the floods a state of disaster.

