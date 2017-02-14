India’s Yadav demolishes Zim

A five-wicket haul from the legspinner Poonam Yadav led India to a nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe, who collapsed to 60 all out after choosing to bat first at the P Sara Oval.

Seamers Mansi Joshi and Soni Yadav struck early for India, taking a wicket each to reduce Zimbabwe to 11 for 2, before the spinners took over. Only Mary-Anne Musonda (26) and Precious Marange (12) got into double figures as India bowled Zimbabwe out in 28.5 overs.

Poonam finished with figures of 5 for 19 while the left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 2 for 18.

India rattled through their chase in only nine overs, Veda Krishnamurthy setting the pace with a 16-ball 29. She fell in the fourth over, but that was the only wicket India lost as Mona Meshram (21*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11*) steered them home with an unbroken 30-run second-wicket partnership.

At the Mercantile Cricket Association ground, meanwhile, it was Sana Mir’s turn to take a five-wicket haul as Pakistan romped to a six-wicket win after bowling Scotland out for 91. Mir, the off-spinner, finished with figures of 5 for 14 as Scotland folded in 39.1 overs. The left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu also contributed handsomely, with figures of 3 for 13.

Pakistan began solidly in their chase, with Nahida Khan and Nain Abidi adding 40 for the first wicket. There was a brief flutter thereafter, as four wickets fell, all to the medium-pacer Kirstie Gordon, for the addition of only 15 runs, but Javeria Khan (35*) and Rabiya Shah (16*) stemmed the collapse and steered Pakistan home with an unbroken stand of 39 for the fifth wicket.

South Africa were similarly ruthless in their game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club ground, bowling Papua New Guinea out for 76 on their way to a 10-wicket win. Medium-pacer Shabnim Ismail, offspinner Yolani Fourie and legspinner Suné Luus picked up two wickets each as PNG, having chosen to bat, lasted only 32.4 overs, with only Brenda Tau (30) and Pauke Siaka (17) making double-digit scores.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt (43*) and Lara Goodall (28*) took care of the chase all by themselves, completing it in 13.5 overs.

Chamari Polgampola’s all-round performance set up Sri Lanka’s comfortable seven-wicket win over Thailand, helping them finish second in Group A and securing a place in the Super Six alongside India and Ireland.

Polgampola, who took 1 for 24 in Thailand’s innings, steered Sri Lanka’s chase of 123 with 49 off 94 balls. She shared a second-wicket partnership of 65 with Nipuni Hansika (38 off 56) and fell in the 35th over with the scores level.

Earlier, Thailand got off to a poor start after opting to bat, losing their first wicket in the second over. Nattaya Boochatham and Sirintra Saengsakaorat added the highest partnership of the innings — 46 for the second wicket off 128 balls — with Boochatham top-scoring with a 97-ball 50. However, Boochatham had little support from other batsmen as Thailand slumped from 51 for 1 to 89 for 6 in the 39th over, before finishing at 122 for 8 in their 50 overs. — ESPNCricinfo.