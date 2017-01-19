Industry welcomes inclusion of arts in new curriculum

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

PLAYERS in the arts industry have hailed the Government for introducing performing arts as part of the new curriculum in primary and secondary schools.

They said the move will validate the arts with pupils and parents as a legitimate career path and source of income.

At the beginning of the first term last week, the Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced a Curriculum Framework for Primary and Secondary school education.

Under the framework, pupils in primary schools will have Visual and Performing Arts and in high school mass displays, as some of the teachable subjects.

Renowned playwright Raisedon Baya, among those lobbying Government to have the arts as a teachable subject at schools, welcomed the move.

“It is a right move at a time when the arts are looking for validation and it means students will start appreciating arts seriously. Artistes will get opportunities to work with schools in three ways, firstly as resources persons, providing demonstrations. Secondly by taking their art into schools and thirdly helping schools to showcase their works in the community,” said Baya.

He, however, acknowledged that some artistes do not have qualifications for them to teach the skills they have.

“There are two kinds of teaching, the one that requires proper formal education and the one that requires experience in the field. True, not all artists have good education but they will complement those with good education. We know there are graduates with music, art, theatre arts, film, and dance degrees in this country,” said Baya.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube, who spearheaded the birth of the group from Mpopoma High School pupils, said he was excited with the development.

“I’m thrilled by the move as it won’t only dignify the sector but also formalise it. We’ve for years relied on talent only in an era where the world demands a certificate to prove it and this move will eradicate that,” said Dube.

He said the new curriculum would prepare a new generation of artistes and arts managers who will use their expertise to develop the sector.

“We, however, need to support the move. Material and expertise is needed to ensure that we solidify the Government’s move and show society and especially parents that it is a deserved move,” said Dube

“We don’t want to lose it as quickly as we lost the ministry (Sport, Arts and Culture under Andrew Langa) that the Government once offered us. The ball is in our court as players in the sector to promote and support the introduction of the arts in the school curriculum.”

Commenting on artistes’ educational qualifications Dube said: “I think most of them may not have that. However, their experience needs and can be utilised by teachers. Going forward, our universities and colleges need to consider offering courses and training for our practising artistes, something along maturity entry. The nature of the sector worldwide is such that with time talent and workshop training will not be enough to make it in the sector.”