Ingutsheni property goes under hammer over debt

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

PROPERTY belonging to Ingutsheni Hospital in Bulawayo has been attached over a debt of $74 000 in unpaid car hire services rendered by Easy Go (Pvt) Ltd.

The attachment of the property follows a failure by Ingutsheni Hospital to comply with a High Court order directing the institution to pay $74 088,14.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi in January ordered the mental health institution to settle the debt following an application by Easy Go (Pvt) Ltd under Case Number 2275/16.

“The defendant be and is hereby ordered to pay the sum of $74 088,14 being an amount arising from car hiring services rendered by the plaintiff to the defendant,” ruled the judge.

Justice Mathonsi also ordered Ingutsheni to pay interest calculated from the date of breach to the date of full payment.

According to a writ of execution, signed by the Registrar of the High Court, citing Easy Go as the plaintiff and Ingutsheni as the defendant, the Sheriff or his/her deputy were directed to attach the property to recover the debt.

“To the Sheriff for Zimbabwe or his law deputy: You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable property belonging to Ingutsheni Hospital . . . and of the same cause to be realised the sum of $74 088,14 together with interest at the prescribed interest rate calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full payment,” reads part of the document.

Easy Go, through its lawyers TK Hove and Partners, approached the courts seeking an order directing Ingutsheni Hospital to pay the debt.

The two parties entered into a verbal contract and in terms of the agreement Ingutsheni would hire Easy Go’s cars and pay for the services.

In papers before the court, Ingutsheni Hospital incurred a debt of $86 401 for the car hire services. Easy Go said on presenting the invoice, Ingutsheni Hospital refused, failed or neglected to pay the money.

