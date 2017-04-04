Injiva hangs self after positive HIV test

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

AN injiva from Tsholotsho allegedly hanged himself after testing HIV positive.

Doubt Ndlovu (47) of Mthonjeni Area under Chief Gampu was found by his father hanging from a tree branch a few metres away from their home at around 7PM on Saturday.

A neighbour, only identified as Mr Tshuma, said Ndlovu hanged himself while his mother and children were in the kitchen preparing supper.

His said when Ndlovu’s father noticed he had gone away from home for a while, he went to look for him.

“He found him hanging from a tree branch a few metres away from their home. Ndlovu, who had lived in South Africa for more than 20 years, had since separated with the mother of his children. He returned home last month on medical grounds,” said Mr Tshuma.

“He didn’t leave a suicide note behind but for the past two weeks, he had been telling family and friends that he couldn’t swallow the fact that he had tested positive. He accused his ex-wife of infecting him with HIV.”

Mr Tshuma said Ndlovu tested for HIV at Nkunzi clinic and informed family and friends of his status, hinting he could not stomach the development.

Chief Gampu confirmed Ndlovu’s death and said suicide is never a solution to life’s problems.

He urged members of the public to seek counselling when they have problems.

“This man has only left more problems for his children and the rest of the family. It means even the counselling by clinic staff didn’t help. He however, should have talked this over with family, friends, church elders and other elders in the community,” said the chief.

Chief Gampu said there is no need for anyone to blame another person once they get HIV in a consensual relationship.

He said suicide was an unacceptable end to life in the traditional African setting.

