Injiva on the run for shooting man

Chronicle Reporter

A-20-YEAR OLD injiva is on the run after allegedly shooting a man on the ankle in Tsholotsho on Tuesday.

The man was with his two brothers when he allegedly committed the offence around 8PM in Mbamba Area.

The trio fled in a metallic grey Mercedes Benz.

Police are hunting for Ndumiso Nkomo (20) who fired shots at Khumbulani Mvundla (30)

Ndumiso was with his two brothers Clever (40) and Cleopas (39) who have since been arrested.

“They are village head Nkomo’s sons and that is how they always behave every time they come back home from South Africa,” said a villager who requested anonymity.

He said they arrived at the shops and harassed everyone for no apparent reason and one of them fired shots at Mvundla,” he said.

The source said when the siblings entered the shop, they ordered everyone to remain where they were.

“Mvundla tried to reason with them and in no time, Ndumiso fired at him and missed. On seeing that he was serious, Mvundla tried to run away but Ndumiso continued firing and shot him on the ankle.

“We noted he wasn’t familiar with the gun because he was shaky and couldn’t even aim, otherwise he could have killed him.”

National Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm we received a report of a shooting incident which occurred at Nitsho General Dealer in Tsholotsho, where a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot by a 20-year-old suspect after a dispute.

“The suspect was in the company of his two brothers and it is believed they all reside in South Africa,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said the trio arrived at the shops at around 8 PM and started harassing everyone for no apparent reason.

“One of them drew a pistol and fired three shots at a bystander. The third shot hit the man on his right ankle and he is recovering in hospital.

“Investigations are underway and police are hunting for the suspect,” he said.

— @winnie_masara.