Injuries dog Chiefs ahead of Ngezi encounter

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Bulawayo Chiefs are hamstrung by injuries as they prepare to take on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars in their next game on Sunday.

Chiefs made a promising start to the season and even went on a four-match unbeaten run, collecting six points from three draws and a win, but the rigours of Premiership football seem to have blown the steam out of them.

The new boys occupy 15th position, the last relegation slot on the league table, with 12 points from 14 games.

Since beating FC Platinum 2-0 on Match Day Seven played on April 21, Chiefs’ form has been plunging and they have gone for seven games without a win.

So worrying is their form that they have only managed to pick up three points from a possible 21.

Chiefs have been forced to use defender Moses Majika as their main striker in recent games following injuries to forwards, skipper Kundishora Chakanyuka, Mgcini Mpofu, Dylan Chivandire and Farawo Matare.

This Sunday, Chiefs face high-flying Ngezi, who have not lost a game this season and only dropped points in their 1-1 away draw against Shabanie Mine on April 15 and the goalless tie against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on May 1.

Since then, Ngezi have won five consecutive games, averaging three goals per match and banging in 15 goals in total. Their defence has also been watertight, conceding twice in their last five matches. They conceded in their 2-1 win over Caps United and in last weekend’s 3-1 win again Harare City.

During the same period, Chiefs have conceded eight goals and scored just twice, a statistic that worries their technical analyst and fitness trainer Thulani Sibanda.

“Our biggest undoing has been lack of consistency, which was obviously caused by the injuries of our strikers. We’ve been forced to use a defender as a striker. What we need to do is try to contain teams while our strikers recover. You’ll also realise that we play well, but if you don’t score from the chances you create, you can only hold on for a while at the back. Despite going through this rough patch, we remain hopeful of getting out of the relegation zone,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs’ preparations for the Ngezi game have also been dealt a blow by the suspension of central defender Last Sithole, who has been inspirational in their back line.

Polite Moyo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Marvin Mkolo and Andrew Tandi will be thrown in to contain Ngezi’s attackers, who include James Nguluve, Donald Teguru, Clive Augusto and Marlon Mushonga.

Chiefs should also find a strategy to stop Ngezi from playing the ball in midfield where Tichaona Chipunza, Walter Mukanga, Xolisani Moyo, Godknows Murwira and Tichaona Mabvura have taken turns to stamp the platinum miners’ authority.

Brighton Manhire, Perfect Chikwende, Gracious Muleya and Arthur Musiyiwa have to up their game to cut supplies to the Ngezi forwards.

Match Day 15 fixtures

Friday, June 1: Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, June 2: FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Sunday, June 3: Caps United v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 14 12 2 0 26 4 22 38

FC Platinum 14 11 2 1 20 4 16 35

Highlanders 14 7 5 2 15 8 7 26

Chicken Inn 14 6 6 2 16 10 6 24

Harare City 14 6 6 2 14 11 3 24

Caps United 14 6 5 3 19 12 7 23

Triangle United 14 7 2 5 13 10 3 23

Black Rhinos 14 4 6 4 9 10 -1 18

Herentals 14 3 6 5 6 11 -5 15

ZPC Kariba 14 3 6 5 8 15 -7 15

Dynamos 14 3 5 6 11 15 -4 14

Yadah FC 14 3 5 6 11 19 -8 14

Nichrut 14 3 4 7 11 16 -5 13

Chapungu 14 3 4 7 9 16 -7 13

Bulawayo Chiefs 14 2 6 6 10 16 -6 12

Shabanie Mine 14 2 6 6 14 22 -8 12

Bulawayo City 14 3 1 10 12 18 -6 10

Mutare City 14 1 5 8 11 17 -6 8

@ZililoR