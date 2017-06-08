Insiza women’s soccer league kicks off

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

SIX teams are set to battle it out in the Insiza District Women’s Soccer League that was launched in March this year at Nkankezi Secondary School as a way of spreading the game across the country.

The league, which is expected to kick-off this month, will see Nkankezi Secondary, Sebatha Secondary, JZ Moyo High, Filabusi Secondary, Mthwakazi Secondary and Sidzibe Secondary fighting for honours.

ZWSL vice-chairperson Samukeliso Silengane said she is happy to see rural teams embracing the association’s initiative of spreading the women’s game to the grassroots level.

“It’s a really good thing to see that rural teams have welcomed our move to spread women’s soccer across the country. There is so much talent that needs nurturing in rural areas so having teams committing to the league will surely go a long way in achieving that. It’s a really good development and we are slowly getting there. Good times are rolling out for women’s soccer as rural girls are getting equal opportunities,” Silengane said.

She invited other schools to join the league to strengthen competition.

“To start the league with six teams is actually a good thing and I believe some teams will join once everything is running. I just want to encourage those that have not joined the league to do so.

The association is working tirelessly to ensure that women’s football is spread to all parts of the country and with time we hope to see vibrant rural leagues,” she said.

@khumzallen