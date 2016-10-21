International fast-food chain shows confidence in country: Captain DoRegos opens shop in Zim

Lindani Dube in Hwange

INTERNATIONAL fast-food chain, Captain DoRegos, will open its first shop in Hwange town today in what observers view as a show of investment confidence in Zimbabwe.

The project has already created sixteen jobs for locals who have undergone training in South Africa for compliance with regional and international standards.

DoRegos boasts of dozens of outlets across Africa with franchises run under Blacksnow, a holding group to Slimline Entertainment company that also operates international franchises — Panarottis and Spur.

BlackSnow holdings chief executive officer, Mr Blessing Makuro, said the business targeted the mining town after realising that residents had for long been deprived of ‘decent’ fast food service.

“We will start with Captain DoRegos as we add value to the community in the town who are not spoilt for choice in as far as quality and affordable places to have a meal is concerned. Captain DoRegos operating from Coronation drive in the CBD will offer burgers, fish, chips, chicken, and refreshments. In addition, Captain DoRegos will for the first time in its trading history offer pizza,” said Mr Makuro.

He said this was the best time to come into the mining town and the shop was committed to provide quality service to residents.

“Looking at the food industry and the gap we saw, this was the best time to position ourselves here and later expand to major cities as well as remote towns in Zimbabwe,” Mr Makuro said.

The outlet will cater for all income earning target groups- low, middle and high with meals pegged from as little as $3 up to $16. The store has sit-in facilities for families, TV sets, a sound system, indoor and outdoor ablution facilities as well as upholstered furniture to keep customers comfortable.

Mr Makuro and his team have their eyes set on community involvement through profits realised to include facilities for children such as golf tournaments, soccer games and others.

“The response has been overwhelming, a lot of people are excited about our opening. We did not want to rush the upgrades that have been made to the operational building so that we really have a good structure as you are witnessing,” he said.

Mr Makuro said the firm had challenges sourcing material for upgrades as some of it was not available locally and had to be sourced from Bulawayo and Harare resulting in delays.

“We will definitely be driven by value for money, generosity and respect for the customer. We realise that to grow our business by the day we need happy customers at our tills.

“If the business demands more labour we will continue recruiting, currently we have an additional six people we have trained to be readily available as and when business will require their expertise,” said Mr Makuro.

On commitment to quality service, he said suppliers have been given standards and requirements in order to control inputs adding that only shortlisted local suppliers that meet standards would be considered before engaging external suppliers where possible.

Also speaking to Business Chronicle, Johannesburg based Spur International Development manager, Mr Ranesh Sewparsad, said Captain DoRegos in Hwange will follow in the footsteps of Spur International as a leading African fast food brand.

“Spur International is the number one brand in African fast foods and Captain DoRegos will follow in its footsteps through offering quality food and high standards of training. We will continually offer our support, anything we do for Spur we will definitely do in Hwange,” said Mr Sewparsad.