Intwasa ends on high note

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

The Intwasa Arts Festival shut down show Bayethe Bulawayo concert held on Saturday proved that the annual arts event is still a force to reckon with despite the low budget.

The show, held at the Large City Hall, brought a close to this year’s edition themed Expressions.

With sceptics and arts critics calling for the postponement of the event, the star studded line up for the final show was a buoyant point for the organisers as they proved they still have what it takes to run the event.

Several artistes that included the likes of, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Sungura Masters, DJ Mzoe, Khuliyo, DJ Slamma, Guluva 7, Mzoe 7, POY, Band with no name, Ashleigh, Asaph, Gugulethu, Carlos, Sweeto, Ndux Junior and Ramsey Kasawaya took to the stage much to the delight of the crowd.

The show started at 9pm instead of 6pm but the people waited.

Police had a torrid time trying to control the crowd as people jostled to get into the hall.

Zimbo music were first on stage and they sent the fans into a frenzy despite the sound system having a bit of glitches.

Ramsey Kasawaya despite performing several cover songs, proved to be a darling of the fans as he reminded people of the old days of Lovemore Majaivana.

Chibuku Road to Fame Bulawayo winners Kupenya Stars did not waste any time with their energetic dances and won the hearts of many music lovers who could be seen dancing along.

Dance queen Sandra Ndebele also proved that she is still a pioneer of the arts in the city.

All artistes wanted to make a name for themselves hence their polished performance.

Meanwhile, people who paid $10 dollars for the VIP felt shortchanged because it was free for all due to lax security.