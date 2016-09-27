Intwasa Festival kicks off

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Intwasa Festival koBulawayo kicked off yesterday with a pupils congregating at the Bulawayo Theatre to watch two set books enacted.

Themed “Expressions”, the annual fete will run until Saturday with 50 activities to be held over the six days.

The books Master & the Boys and The Sun will Rise Again are both O-Level set books and teachers have commended the Centre For Talent Development, producers of the plays for bringing characters in the book to life on stage.

“It makes teaching the books easy when a pupil sees how characters relate when they are on stage. Explaining plots, sub plots, themes and how these relate is difficult when you’re reading in class,” said a teacher who declined to be named for professional reasons.

According to festival organisers, the purpose of having set books enacted on stage was to make learning easier.

“Most of the students who watched the various performances said the experience was fun, exciting and made school work more enjoyable – which is essentially what this is all about. Making learning fun and enjoyable for the students,” said Raisedon Baya, the festival director.

After the plays at the Bulawayo Theatre in the evening, all roads led to the Shakespeare Exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Today it’s the Plan High School drama competition that will start in the morning with over 10 schools vying for the top prize. The winners will be announced at the end of the day.

In the evening, those who want to watch women speak while sipping wine in an open air atmosphere then the Women, Words and Wine show is for you. It will be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in the evening with Nkwali, Lady Tshawe, Eve Kawaza, Charity Utete, Tinashe and female poet Nobuntu.

Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will be disappointed this year as there will be no Intwasa Fashion show because of lack of funds.