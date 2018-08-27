Intwasa invites submissions for Realities and Experiences Exhibition

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AS preparations for the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo gather momentum the National Gallery in Bulawayo is calling for artistes to submit artworks for the Realities and Experiences Exhibition that will be part of the annual fete.

This year’s edition will be held from September 26 to 29 under the theme ‘Realities and Experiences’.

The exhibition will open on September 28 at the National Gallery in Bulawayo.

Curator of the exhibition Mthabisi Phiri said:

“This exhibition should be a space for people to tell those stories.

“The exhibition asks artists to treat the events, experiences and realities of Zimbabwe as matter and material. We need to tell these stories.”

He said the reason the exhibition was being held was to put to art Zimbabwe’s realities and experiences from social, political, economic and religious spheres.

“These events have been exciting and painful and these experiences have been our realities.

“These realities cannot be separated from our past and we should not fail to see the participation from individuals, communities to organisations,” he said.

Phiri said the deadline for submissions for the exhibition is September 18.

“The artist is expected to submit artworks in line and or relevant to the theme. Artworks must be in two dimensions and three dimension, and need to be properly framed and ready for hanging or exhibition.

“Artistes should produce new work and or submit relevant work for this exhibition.

The artist is responsible for the delivery of the work before the exhibition submission deadline and after the exhibition duration,” said Phiri.