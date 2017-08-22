Investors shortlisted for Ekusileni

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

A TOTAL of nine prospective investors have been shortlisted to run Ekusileni Hospital as the Government steps up efforts to re-open the institution.

Two months ago, the Government flighted a tender to find private investors to run the Bulawayo hospital as a specialist medical institution.

The breakthrough follows the Ministry of Health and Child Care decision last year to constitute a committee chaired by Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr Nyasha Masuka which was tasked to identify a partner.

Dr Masuka yesterday said the committee had shortlisted investors which will be submitted to the Ministry for consideration.

“There is some progress with regards to Ekusileni Hospital.

“We have shortlisted a total of nine prospective investors and we’ll soon be submitting their names to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“We flighted a tender in June for interested private players to run the hospital as a specialist medical centre,” said Dr Masuka.

He said once the investor has been identified, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed to guide them in terms of operations at the hospital.

Dr Masuka said the committee agreed that Ekusileni would be a national specialist hospital to avoid duplication of services with existing hospitals in Bulawayo.

He said the committee was already discussing with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to make sure that the hospital is ready for occupation when an investor is identified.

“We want Ekusileni to be a centre of excellence. This is what we have emphasised to our potential investors. We already have general hospitals and we don’t want duplication of services.

“There’s also some work that needs to be finished off at the hospital.

“The occupancy of the hospital will depend on how soon this work is completed. The work includes finishing off the kitchen, theatre and the incinerator for waste management.

“The hospital also doesn’t have a mortuary,” said Dr Masuka.

Last month, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Prisca Mupfumira, expressed optimism on the re-opening of the specialist hospital, saying efforts were being made to ensure that the hospital opens its doors to the public.

She said her Ministry and the Ministry of Health and Child Care would soon be negotiating with potential investors in preparation for the opening of the hospital which was the brainchild of the late nationalist and Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

The Government took over Ekusileni Hospital, which was built by NSSA, in 2001 and was subsequently shut down after it was discovered that the acquired equipment, worth millions of dollars, was obsolete.

@pamelashumba1