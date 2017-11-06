Inyanga jailed 9 years for live pangolin

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 52-YEAR-OLD Inyanga has been sentenced to nine years for being found with a live pangolin.

The pangolin which was valued $5 000, is a protected species.

Josam Mumpande, a father of nine from New Lobengula told the court that he did not want to kill the female pangolin as it was an asset to him.

He said the pangolin had 365 spirits that he could use to cure any ailment.

Mumpande was arrested with an accomplice, Anthony Kasiriworo while on their way to Hillside dams.

Mumpande was convicted on his own plea by Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Kasiriworo pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to today.

