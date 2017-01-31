Iron bars, knife used in stamp mill workers’ fatal brawl

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

TWO stamp mill workers were hospitalised after attacking each other in Fort Rixon and one of them has since died.

Onward Moyo (28) an employee at Baragon stamp mill in Fort Rixon was allegedly stabbed once in the stomach by Mthandazo Moyo (23) of Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb, who also worked at the stamp mill.

The incident occurred at around 1 AM at one of the stamp mill’s drinking sheds on Friday.

A witness said Onward allegedly struck Mthandazo with an iron rod and he fought back, using a knife.

The two were both rushed to a local clinic and were transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. Onward died while his attacker was treated, discharged and arrested by the police.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Sergeant Thabani Mkwananzi confirmed the murder.

He said investigations were underway.

“Two men fought over an unknown misunderstanding while drinking beer. The argument got heated resulting in one of them, allegedly striking the other with an iron rod.

“Mthandazo Moyo, fought back and then ended up stabbing the other once in the stomach. Onward died at UBH, while Mthandazo was treated, discharged from hospital and arrested,” said Sgt Mkwananzi.

He said Mthandazo was assisting police with investigations.

A colleague who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two had been drinking together in the company of their colleagues at Mpiloyethu’s tent when they had a misunderstanding. They fought and both were injured in the fight.

The colleague said the two men were taken to a police base.

They were both taken to a clinic and were later transferred to UBH, and Onward died on Saturday.

