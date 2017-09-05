Irrigated tobacco preps underway

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the 2017 irrigated tobacco growing season are underway with the farmers expected to transplant the seedlings at the end of the month.

The golden leaf, which is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners is grown in seven provinces namely Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, the Midlands, Masvingo and Matabeleland North, which slowly venturing into the sector.

Speaking by telephone, tobacco expert Mr Thomas Nherera said the seedlings in most of the growing regions have reached the hardening stage.

“Farmers normally start land preparation in March so that by August they will be ploughing and disking, fumigating and ridging as well as applying fertiliser. The seedlings in most of the regions will be ready for transplanting by end of September,” he said.

Figures from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) seeded report show that as at August a total of 67 835 hectares were under tobacco seedlings.

Mashonaland West had the largest area planted under tobacco seedling recording 18 515ha followed by Manicaland with 17 087ha, Mashonaland West (16 501ha), Mashonaland East (15 124ha) Masvingo (5ha) while Matabeleland had nothing.

In terms of the growers that have so far registered to venture into tobacco farming for both rain fed and the irrigated crop, about 80 5558 farmers have been recorded by TIMB for the 2017/18 cropping season.

During the same period last year registered tobacco farmers were lower by 43 percent at 56 450.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has since the beginning of the year earned $380.8 million from 87.5 million kilogrammes exported at an average price of $4.35 a kilogramme to different parts of the world.

During the comparable period last year, Zimbabwe had exported 66.6 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco at an average price of $5.02 a kilogramme generating $335 million.

Presently, the top five consumers of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe are China, South Africa, Belgium, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

China, the largest consumer of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe has so far imported 14.9 million kilogrammes worth $18.6 million at an average price of $7.99 a kilogramme.

On second spot is South Africa having so far imported 12.1 million kilogrammes valued $32.6 million at an average price of $2.69 a kilogramme.

Belgium was on third spot having so far imported 9.6 million kilogrammes valued $22.9 million averaging $2.34 a kilogramme while United Arab Emirates was on fourth position spending $10.6 million on 5.6 million kilogrammes with an average price of $1.88 a kilogramme.

Indonesia was on fifth position spending $23.2 million on 5.5 million kilogrammes with an average price of $4.23 a kilogramme.

TIMB also indicated that 57 countries are importing the golden leaf from Zimbabwe while during the same period last year 49 countries imported the tobacco.

Last year, Zimbabwe earned $933.6 million from 164.5 million kilogrammes of tobacco exported.

Brazil, Jordan, Japan, United States of America, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, India and Canada were some of the countries that imported tobacco from Zimbabwe.

