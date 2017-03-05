Is Big Brother losing steam?

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

So far, it has been a month since Big Brother Naija dubbed “See Gobbe” launched but there seems to be little or no interest among DStv viewers outside of Nigeria.

What is it about watching a house full of ordinary people that so ignites viewers’ imagination?

Could it be that the reality show comprises only Nigerian housemates? Could it be that there is no “Shower Hour” where viewers get to see housemate take a shower?

Or is it because there are several other reality shows competing for the same viewership?

Whichever way you look at it, there is no entertainment in the world like a mirror — and no feeling more comforting than judging the actions and emotions of real people, in the safety of our own space, with all the self-righteousness we are unable to express in other situations.

The housemates, among them Uriel, Bally, Gifty, Efe, Bisola, Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, T Boss and Debbie Rise, are hoping to win the N25 million up for grabs.

In southern Africa, DStv viewing audiences have found BBNaija not compelling enough to follow it. Whether it is social media or mainstream media, there is little hype about BBNaija.

Imagine, it has been just four weeks and already Big Brother has introduced a number of twists. Firstly, we had a fake eviction then secondly, we had fake housemates — Ese and Jon and now there is what is known as the High Stakes game where housemates join the presenter of the show — Ebuka Obi-Chinedu during the live Eviction Show to answer a few questions. Whoever gets the answers correct stands a chance to win cash prizes of up to N200 000 as well as immunity from eviction and shopping vouchers courtesy of sponsors — PayPorte.

Already, Big Brother has introduced so many twists to try and excite the audiences, but is getting the same response.

Only last week, Ebuka pleaded with the housemates to relax and enjoy themselves without thinking “too much about what viewers want to/do not want to see”.

It was clear from the outset that the housemates were fully aware of the cameras and whatever they were doing in the house was not real, but just a show.

This is one of the biggest challenges facing this latest edition of BBNaija. Housemates are not being themselves and are acting for the cameras.

The fact that they spend time discussing about what to do and what not to do in the house is nothing but a shame. Of course, Big Brother reality shows have rule variations depending on which country the show is being held.

However, the most important or rather exciting rule is the shower hour where viewers get to see their favourite housemates bathing. That is the most daring thing that any housemate would have to endure, but surprisingly that is not the case with BBNaija.

While the show is voyeuristic in nature, the absence of the shower hour makes everything perfectly easy for any Jack and Jill to participate in the show.

Like in the case of BBNaija, apart from the Pidgin English and quarrels in the house, there is really nothing outstanding about the show.

The other thing is that Nigerians are conservative and nudity is really unheard of. But such is the nature of Big Brother, you cannot do the show if certain elements or aspects that make up the show are missing. It is like having break without tea, what if one chokes up.

Last but not least, BBNaija is not making up for interesting viewing simply because it is almost reading like a script. Already, there are several other reality shows to watch that do not necessarily involve voting. For instance — The Black Ink Crew, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob and Chyna, Wags, Come Dine with Me, Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and Little Women of LA.

It appears that the phenomenon of watching people living in the same room waiting for instructions from the elusive character of Biggie is fast losing its lustre.

Imagine, since the first Big Brother show was held in 1999 in Holland, there have been subsequent shows around the globe in countries like Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and France. Not all the shows have allowed sexual intercourse and nudity. Hungary and Poland, for example, have specifically banned actual intercourse in the house, while Nigeria has ruled out Shower Hour as being potentially offensive to viewers.